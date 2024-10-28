2024 National Education Policy of Bhutan awaits Cabinet’s Endorsement
2024 National Education Policy of Bhutan awaits Cabinet’s Endorsement

Policy reflects a robust commitment to digital transformation, including the integration of Al, machine learning, and other technological advancements

Tuned to the demands of the country, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) has come out with the 2024 National Education Policy of Bhutan, which serves as a cohesive framework designed to meet the challenges of the 21st century and reflects a commitment to preparing Bhutanese students for an increasingly complex and dynamic world. The policy awaits endorsement from the cabinet.

Representing a significant evolution in the approach to education, it has been build on the foundations laid by previous policies while integrating His Majesty the King’s Royal Kasho on Education Reform issued in 2020.

Speaking about it, Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa, said the most important updates in the 2024 policy is its alignment with the Royal Kasho on Education Reform, which prioritizes critical thinking, self-discovery, technological skills, and STEM education as essential components of learning. This marks a shift from earlier drafts, as the current policy reflects a robust commitment to digital transformation, including the integration of Al, machine learning, and other technological advancements in teaching.

“Moreover, the 2024 policy embodies Bhutan’s global commitments, integrating principles established at the Transforming Education Summit 2022. This ensures a stronger focus on inclusivity, equity, and the overall quality of education, aligning with international frameworks such as Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4),” she added.

The minister also highlighted that environmental sustainability is also a key focus of the new policy. “While previous drafts acknowledged the importance of environmental education, the 2024 policy emphasizes preparing students for a green economy and implementing a comprehensive approach to climate change education at all educational levels,” she said

Additionally, the policy outlines changes in administrative structures within the MoESD, thus facilitating better alignment with national development strategies and emphasizing the need for inclusivity in resource allocation.

According to the minister, student wellbeing is another cornerstone of the 2024 policy. It prioritizes health, nutrition, mental health, and overall support for learners, fostering a holistic approach to education.

The minister mentioned that historically, Bhutan’s education system has undergone various changes, beginning with the adoption of the first National Education Policy in 1974, which focused on workforce preparation for national development. After that the 1984 policy further emphasized the importance of technical and vocational education. “The 2024 policy builds upon the previous polices and provides a timely opportunity to formalize and enhance our educational framework comprehensively,” Lyonpo Thapa mentioned.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu

