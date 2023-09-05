2022 sees economic growth rise by 5.21% 
2022 sees economic growth rise by 5.21% 
2022 sees economic growth rise by 5.21% 
Inflation continues to rise
2022 sees economic growth rise by 5.21% 
ECB to have Election Dispute Settlement Bodies
BTP gets all 47 onboard
Trending Now
2022 sees economic growth rise by 5.21% 

2022 sees economic growth rise by 5.21% 

The country’s economy with an estimated gross domestic product (GDP) size of Nu 227.813bn, recorded a growth of 5.21% in 2022, marking a 0.79% increase from the 4.42% growth in 2021, according to the National Statistics Bureau’s (NSB) National Accounts Statistics 2023 released on 1 September, 2023.

The increase in the economic growth rate is attributed to growth in hotels and restaurants with 31.58%, followed by construction with a growth of 16.45%, wholesale and retail trade with 14.35% growth, professional, administrative and support services with a growth of 13.99%, among other sectors.

However, the report states that agriculture (crops), mining and quarrying, and electricity sectors experienced a drop of -4.00%, -3.02%, and -1.14%, respectively.

Similarly, on the demand side of the economy, the final consumption expenditure revealed a growth of 3.10%. According to the report, the primary growth contributors were household final consumption expenditure, showing a growth of 5.55%, while the government final consumption experienced a decline of -2.32%.

The gross domestic capital formation also demonstrated robust growth, increasing by 28.84%, a notable improvement compared to the growth rate of 19.96% in 2021. However, there was a decline in the export of goods and services, dropping by -8.10%, while the import of goods and services increased significantly by 17.14% in 2022.

The report also show that the gross national income (GNI) registered a growth of 5.73% in 2022, an increase of 1.13% as compared to the 4.59% recorded in the preceding year revealing that the growth is a result of a rise in the inflow of primary income as compared to the previous year.

The inflow of the primary income in 2022 was recorded at Nu 2.602bn, an increase from the previous year’s figure of Nu 1.514bn and the primary income outflow for the same period to the rest of the world (RoW) was recorded at Nu 14.436bn, compared to Nu 13.090bn in the previous year.

For instance, in 2022, the economy recorded a gross national savings of Nu 53.73bn, which was an increase of Nu 4.8bn from Nu 48.881bn in 2021.

Within the total national savings, government savings stood at a deficit of Nu 7.051bn, while private savings including households, private and public corporations amounted to Nu 60.785bn. However, the report revealed that despite the rise in national savings during 2022, the domestic investment demand could not be covered from the national savings resulting in a saving-investment gap of Nu 70.836bn.

According to the report, the nominal investment for 2022 was estimated at Nu 127.071bn, which is significantly higher than the gross national saving of Nu 48.361bn recorded in 2020. In real terms, investment experienced a growth of 9.93% in 2022 as compared to 15.89% in 2021, a lower by 5.96%.

Meanwhile, the annual price change as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) which stood at 5.64% in 2022 as compared to the 2021 inflation which was 7.35%.  In 2022 inflation was lower by 1.71%.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu

Post Views: 71
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
2022 sees economic growth rise by 5.21% 

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
2022 sees economic growth rise by 5.21% 
2022 sees economic growth rise by 5.21% 