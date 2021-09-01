New Simtokha roundabout to be ready by December
Come December, the roundabout at Simtokha in Thimphu will totally have a different look with new infrastructure and increased road width.

The contract for the construction of the new Simtokha roundabout was awarded in August and works are presently underway. The project is expected to be complete within five months.

Work and Human Settlement Minister Dorji Tshering said that the roundabout project was considered given the huge traffic congestion as all the vehicles that go to the central and eastern regions ply through this intersection.

“If it fails in design, there will be a bottleneck and if they come with a very good design, it will be the most important point of intersection of all the highways,” the minister added.

“Though the other highways usually have two lanes, this intersection will be of four lanes so that even in 10 to 20 years down the lines it will cope up,” Lyonpo Dorji Tsherig said.

Meanwhile, the work for the roundabout project has been awarded to the Rigser Construction Private Limited (RCPL) through a special tendering award.

According to the minister, has also visited the site and seen the good progress of the works. Given the past record of the company, it will be complete on time.

“It is a special tender because this work itself is in a special location. We cannot delay this work anymore because we are already delayed. It has to be done in the shortest time period,” Lyonpo said, adding that the contract was awarded at the cost of Nu 64mn. 

The minister said that it is a four-lane roundabout because all types of vehicles should be accommodated and there should be any traffic congestion.

According to the project manager of the RCPL, Nidup, they are hoping that the project will be complete within the time period. 

The works include wall constructions, filling road, road pavement, installing street lights, constructing railing and footpaths.

“We use all local raw materials. 40 laborers have been employed at the site and all of them are Bhutanese,” Nidup said.

The roundabout project is funded by the Government of India.

Dechen Dolkar from Thimphu

