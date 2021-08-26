Passengers complain about exorbitant cab fare from Sorchen to P/ling
‘Entrepreneurs need support to facilitate their engagement and expansion’
From fallen leaves to dinnerware
Six entrepreneurs to raise fund through Kuen-Phuen financing
Trending Now

Passengers complain about exorbitant cab fare from Sorchen to P/ling

They say the fare should be reduced

Passengers are not happy with the fare charged by taxis while having to travel in a cab from Sorchen till Phuentsholing town. 

They say they would be happy to see fare reduction from Sorchen to Phuentsholing as the current rate is already high while coming from Thimphu.

For a 40-minute drive from Sorchen to Phuentsholing town, taxis earlier charged Nu 250 for each passenger. This has, however, increased presently to Nu 500 for one individual.

Passengers say they have no options rather than to opt for a taxi or one needs a private vehicle as bus services are not available.

A passenger who recently reached Phuentsholing from Thimphu, Karma Dorji said the transportation cost has gone higher compared to the normal times.

“The pandemic has been a problem for Phuentsholing residents and higher rates for taxi service is something that every one of us can expect. But paying Nu 500 to travel for about 40 minutes in a taxi is something unimaginable,” he added.

“If the RSTA could look into the matter and try to reduce the fare, then it will be a big help for those traveling to Phuentsholing from Sorchen,” Karma Dorji said. 

Another passenger, Kinley Om, said she paid Nu 750 till Sorchen from Thimphu and another Nu 500 from Sorchen to Phuentsholing.

Usually, before the Covid-19 pandemic, taxis charge Nu 700 to 800 per passenger to Phuentsholing from Thimphu or Paro, but now passengers pay almost double the fare.

Kinley Om said traveling to Phuentsholing has been difficult for many because of the exorbitant cab fare.

 “I even fought with a taxi driver about the fare, but the driver told me that the fare was made by the RSTA and not them,” she added.

 “If the RSTA could revise the fare and reduce it to Nu 250 instead of Nu 500, passengers would be grateful as the rate from Thimphu itself is high,” said another passenger, Tshering.

However, taxi drivers rendering services from Sorchen to Phuentsholing say they have no other options rather than to charge Nu 500 for an individual as the 50% sitting capacity rule has been imposed from Sorchen.

A taxi driver, Ugyen said taxi drivers have to charge Nu 500 for an individual as the drivers have to come empty without any passenger from Phuentsholing to Sorchen.

He said there are some passengers who are not willing to pay Nu 500 and to avoid a quarrel, sometimes they have to settle down at Nu 400.

Most of the taxi drivers say with 50% passenger capacity while traveling from Sorchen to Phuentsholing, they have to charge Nu 500 for an individual.

An official from the Road Safety and Transport Authority (RSTA) said the taxi fare was revised as the drivers were only allowed to have 50% capacity, which is two passengers at a time.

“Before the lockdown the charge was Nu 250 per passenger from Sorchen, where a taxi driver could earn Nu 1,000 if they have full passengers. But now with two passengers, the fare needed to be divided among the two passengers,” the official said. “The taxi drivers were affected with prolonged lockdown and without any earning income.”

Further, the official said no official complaints were made from the passengers’ side where the RSTA could take action. “The RSTA would like to request the passengers to complain officially so that we could look into the matter as required.”

The official said the taxi fare has been revised starting from Friday. The revised rate from Phuentsholing taxi parking to Sorchen is Nu 414, where an individual needs to pay Nu 104 if a taxi is carrying four passengers.

Sonam Tashi from Phuentsholing

Post Views: 7
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Thimphu Thromde
Posted on
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Trongsa BHUTAN
Posted on
Advertisement
Bhutan Insurance Ltd
Posted on
Advertisement
Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
August 2021
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top