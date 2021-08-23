MoE to start LMS for all students by next week

The LMS is expected to cost around Nu 6.5mn

Even if the Covid-19 pandemic situation gets better, the Learning Management System (LMS) will be continued for the entire students, according to Education Minister JB Rai.

The minister shared that the Covid-19 hit the education sector hard last year, but it allowed the sector to develop the LMS, which is expected to enhance e-learning in the country.

“LMS will be virtual teaching accessible to all students, and teachers as well as students will have access to quality online courses,” Lyonpo said, adding that the system has now been updated and it is equipped with various types to assess students.

“In addition, the system will prepare the education ministry to face situations like a lockdown and school closure but now the LMS will continue even if schools start with the normal teaching.”

According to the education minister, the development of the LMS software has been completed.

“It is being tested and the ministry is soon launching the LMS to all the schools in the country,” he said.

However, the LMS is a platform for collaborative learning among students and teachers would provide customized learning materials that are aligned with the curriculum.

“Now, the LMS will be in advance learning for the entire students from classes IV-XII,” Lyonpo said, adding that this will also provide statistics about students’ learning for intervention and decision making.

The education ministry will test the system. In the current situation, Lyonpo JB Rai said that the education ministry is giving more focus to Phuentsholing in three subjects including Dzongkha, Maths, and English for classes PP-VII.

Lyonpo said that all the teachers will be trained on the system used from August 23 to September 3. The nationwide LMS is expected to start by next week.

According to the education minister, it is a web-based device-independent system that will facilitate learning anywhere anytime. The system is intended to benefit the schools from classes PP-XII.

In the LMS, Lyonpo said, teachers can create courses, add activities such as quizzes, assignments, interactive content, videos, and assign their students to the course.

“With this LMS, now students will have access to the courses and can submit assignments, which can be assessed and graded.”

The LMS is expected to cost around Nu 6.5mn and is funded by the Government of India.

Meanwhile, students will require a device to use the LMS effectively and the ministry has submitted a proposal to the government with the appropriate budget. The ministry proposed the Prime Minister to explore the possibility of issuing tablets to students in the country.

According to the ministry, the ministry has also looked into the possibility of providing tablets, first to students who cannot afford the device.

Kinley Yonten from Thimphu