Excess doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to be sent to Thailand
Continue the fight!
Govt. expects economy to improve after second nationwide vaccination program
Women’s National Cricket team begins training at Indian Embassy’s ground
Trending Now

Continue the fight!

It was a big relief for the residents of Phuentsholing, who had been holed up at home for nearly four months, as the lockdown that was imposed in the town earlier was lifted completely on August 10.

The first day after the lockdown saw businesses and life in the town returning to normal.

However, there is no denying the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. We have many examples of the imminent dangers hovering around us.

One example is that when the Southern Covid-19 Task Force announced major relaxations starting August 10 in Phuentsholing, a 35-year-old man loader in one of the stores in the town also tested positive the same evening.

Further, we saw a three-day lockdown being imposed in the Jomotshangkha town and Langchenphu Gewog in Samdrup Jongkhar beginning August 11 after a 33-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 on August 10. The woman underwent a test at the town’s flu clinic after she had a cough and cold, and fever.

The woman, who is a housewife, had received her first jab during the second nationwide vaccination program. However, she chose not to get vaccinated in March reportedly because she was breastfeeding.

In the case of the Phuentsholing’s loader, he had been vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The loader tested positive during a test at a flu clinic.

One reminder from the examples above is that we cannot take confidence in the complete vaccination and accept that we are immune now after receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Even health experts say that the risk of contracting the disease is there even after the vaccination. This means that one can be infected with the Covid-19 even after getting the vaccine and one (even if vaccinated) can also transmit the virus to others who are not vaccinated.

With the coronavirus still around, the fact is that we are always at risk. We are not out of danger right now. And while at times it becomes important to move on with our lives, we need to be more than cautious with the risks of the virus still present in the community.

According to an epidemiologist at the University of Washington, the coronavirus itself is evolving too. There is still a lot of room for it (the virus) to mutate. It’s not at the end of the mutation cycle…The virus could still carry a lot of surprises.

We have seen the virus’ evolution into the highly infectious Delta variant, which is presently ravaging the world. The complacency that has set in among our people, especially after receiving the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, should not let the efforts that we have put so far go in vain. We must continue the fight till the end. 

Post Views: 12
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Thimphu Thromde
Posted on
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Trongsa BHUTAN
Posted on
Advertisement
Bhutan Insurance Ltd
Posted on
Advertisement
Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
August 2021
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top