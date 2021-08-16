Continue the fight!

It was a big relief for the residents of Phuentsholing, who had been holed up at home for nearly four months, as the lockdown that was imposed in the town earlier was lifted completely on August 10.

The first day after the lockdown saw businesses and life in the town returning to normal.

However, there is no denying the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. We have many examples of the imminent dangers hovering around us.

One example is that when the Southern Covid-19 Task Force announced major relaxations starting August 10 in Phuentsholing, a 35-year-old man loader in one of the stores in the town also tested positive the same evening.

Further, we saw a three-day lockdown being imposed in the Jomotshangkha town and Langchenphu Gewog in Samdrup Jongkhar beginning August 11 after a 33-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 on August 10. The woman underwent a test at the town’s flu clinic after she had a cough and cold, and fever.

The woman, who is a housewife, had received her first jab during the second nationwide vaccination program. However, she chose not to get vaccinated in March reportedly because she was breastfeeding.

In the case of the Phuentsholing’s loader, he had been vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The loader tested positive during a test at a flu clinic.

One reminder from the examples above is that we cannot take confidence in the complete vaccination and accept that we are immune now after receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Even health experts say that the risk of contracting the disease is there even after the vaccination. This means that one can be infected with the Covid-19 even after getting the vaccine and one (even if vaccinated) can also transmit the virus to others who are not vaccinated.

With the coronavirus still around, the fact is that we are always at risk. We are not out of danger right now. And while at times it becomes important to move on with our lives, we need to be more than cautious with the risks of the virus still present in the community.

According to an epidemiologist at the University of Washington, the coronavirus itself is evolving too. There is still a lot of room for it (the virus) to mutate. It’s not at the end of the mutation cycle…The virus could still carry a lot of surprises.

We have seen the virus’ evolution into the highly infectious Delta variant, which is presently ravaging the world. The complacency that has set in among our people, especially after receiving the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, should not let the efforts that we have put so far go in vain. We must continue the fight till the end.