Women’s National Cricket team begins training at Indian Embassy’s ground

As part of the India@75 ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, the Embassy of India organized an interaction on August 1 between the Ambassador of India to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj and the Women’s National Cricket team of Bhutan.

The Lady Dragons, as they are fondly known, are participating in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Asia qualifier in Malaysia in November 2021. The tournament in Malaysia is a precursor to the 2022 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in New Zealand in 2022.

In order to celebrate the common love for cricket between India and Bhutan and in keeping with the close and friendly relations between our two countries, the Indian Embassy offered its ground for the month of August to the women’s national team for their training sessions.

During this time, the team will reportedly also attend yoga classes led by KVSSN Murthy, the yoga teacher at the Nehru-Wangchuck Cultural Centre.

Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said, “I am truly delighted that the Indian Embassy is able to play a small role in helping our girls train for the International Cricket World Cup. They are an absolute inspiration for the youth of Bhutan and I wish them all the very best!”

Staff Reporter from Thimphu