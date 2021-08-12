Women’s National Cricket team begins training at Indian Embassy’s ground
Keeping the trade alive
India’s achievements in space technology showcased in Bhutan
Industries operate in containment mode in Pasakha
Trending Now

Women’s National Cricket team begins training at Indian Embassy’s ground

As part of the India@75 ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, the Embassy of India organized an interaction on August 1 between the Ambassador of India to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj and the Women’s National Cricket team of Bhutan.

The Lady Dragons, as they are fondly known, are participating in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Asia qualifier in Malaysia in November 2021. The tournament in Malaysia is a precursor to the 2022 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in New Zealand in 2022.

In order to celebrate the common love for cricket between India and Bhutan and in keeping with the close and friendly relations between our two countries, the Indian Embassy offered its ground for the month of August to the women’s national team for their training sessions.

During this time, the team will reportedly also attend yoga classes led by KVSSN Murthy, the yoga teacher at the Nehru-Wangchuck Cultural Centre.

Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said, “I am truly delighted that the Indian Embassy is able to play a small role in helping our girls train for the International Cricket World Cup. They are an absolute inspiration for the youth of Bhutan and I wish them all the very best!”

Staff Reporter from Thimphu

Post Views: 6
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Thimphu Thromde
Posted on
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Trongsa BHUTAN
Posted on
Advertisement
Bhutan Insurance Ltd
Posted on
Advertisement
Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
August 2021
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top