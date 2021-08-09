When the blinds guide
Nu 10bn trade deficit in first quarter of 2021
UNICEF hails Bhutan’s successful completion of full COVID-19 vaccinations for 90% of eligible population
RCSC defers date for PE exam
Trending Now

When the blinds guide

The latest ones to bear the brunt of the agriculture ministry’s lack of vision and a paucity of information about a year or two ahead are the farmers of Haa and Dagana.  

For example in Haa, the carrots that are harvested now are fed to the cattle without a market. As there are no buyers, farmers, who are into carrot farming on a commercial scale, are worried about the worsening situation.

While it may be assuring that the Dzongkhag administration is working closely with the Food Corporation of Bhutan to facilitate the farmers find a market, the reality is that these famers have no time. Without a proper storage facility, the harvested carrots are, therefore, already turning into feed for the cattle.

A similar dilemma is what the onion growers in Dagana have been into recently.

It was only after two months the onion growers of Dagana were finally able to find a market after the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Cooperatives made an arrangement with the vegetable vendors at the Centenary Farmers Market in Thimphu.

While the vegetable vendors agreed to buy the spice at Nu 32 per kilogram, farmers, however, are not happy with the price. They feel that the onions should fetch at least Nu 40 per kilogram.

More than 200 farmers in Dagana started growing onions on a mass scale in September 2020 after the agriculture minister encouraged farmers to grow more onions. This was after India stopped exporting onions for a month last year and the shortage hit the country.

The sorts of predicament that farmers of Haa and Dagana are now into is not just because of an excessive supply and limited market.

The main problem is that even without a proper plan or study, the agriculture ministry had been vehemently and in a zealous manner recommending or encouraging farmers to grow farm produce on a commercial scale.

In the case of onions, it was clear that India stopping export of onions was for a temporary measure until shortage within their country was met. The agriculture ministry should have considered sensibly whether growing onions locally on commercial scale is worth it when the imported onions start becoming easily available and come much cheaper too.

The problems that we see today could have been averted only if the agriculture ministry had planned things properly. Right after some times of the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the agriculture ministry’s only solution to the problems then was to encourage farmers to grow farm produce on a large scale. Did the ministry even planned or anticipated what would happen and what it would do when farm produce from farmers across the country start arriving in the markets?

Unfortunately, this is exactly what is happening today.

Post Views: 1
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Thimphu Thromde
Posted on
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Trongsa BHUTAN
Posted on
Advertisement
Bhutan Insurance Ltd
Posted on
Advertisement
Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
August 2021
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top