RCSC defers date for PE exam

A total of 4,667 graduates have registered to appear for the PE this year

The Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) has deferred the Preliminary Examination (PE) of the BCSE 2021 to September 5, which was scheduled on August 15 this year.

This was done considering the current Covid-19 pandemic situation in southern dzongkhags and considering the graduates returning from India. 

The mandatory quarantine protocol while traveling from high risk areas to low risk areas further led to the deferment of the exam. 

There are a total of 4,667 graduates who have registered to appear for the PE this year. From 4,667 graduates, around 200 graduates have opted to appear for the PE in Mongar. 

In 2020, there were 4,741 graduates who registered for the PE. 

Commenting on the deferment of the PE, Jigme Norbu from the RCSC Secretariat said the date was rescheduled following the relaxation of the lockdown in Samtse and Phuentsholing, and the Southern Covid-19 Task Force had facilitated stranded graduates to travel to Thimphu on the priority basis to appear for the PE. 

He added that said some graduates had recently completed their studies in India and are returning to the country. Considering the mandatory quarantine period to travel from high risk places within the country or on return to the country from abroad, the RCSC had decided to reschedule the BCSE 2021 to facilitate them to appear for the PE. 

“We would like to request the candidates to plan their travel accordingly and report to their respective examination centres positively,” he added.  

This year, the dates for the Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE) have been rescheduled. The date for the PE is on September 5, and the main written examination is set to be held from October 29 to 31. 

The viva voce for the main examination will be conducted from November 8 to 18 this year. 

Sonam Tashi from Phuentsholing

Top