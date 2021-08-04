India@75 Export promotion of Indian mangoes in Bhutan

Under the ambit of India@75 ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, the Embassy of India and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority of India (APEDA) organized a virtual Buyer-Seller Meet on July 29 between the Uttar Pradesh State’s Horticultural Co-operative Marketing Federation (HOFED) and the Bhutanese importers in order to promote the export of Indian mangoes to Bhutan, particularly from Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said, “Indian mangoes are extremely popular in Bhutan and there is even greater scope for promoting this agri-product in the Bhutanese market.”

She added, “India is committed to ensuring full support to Bhutan on agri-trade matters during Covid times.”

The event was attended by senior officials from various ministries including the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Food Corporation of Bhutan Ltd. and several Bhutanese importers and members of the business community.

From the Indian side, the participants included representatives from the Indian Embassy led by Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, representatives from APEDA – Chairman Dr. M. Angamuthu, Director Dr. Tarun Bajaj, and Secretary Dr. Sudhanshu – senior officials from the Horticulture and Food Processing Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh – M.V.S. Rami Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary and Dr. R.K. Tomar, Director – Anjani Kumar Srivastava, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh State Horticultural Co-operative Marketing Federation and representatives of various Indian export associations.

The meeting provided an opportunity for Bhutanese importers to have greater exposure on the production and export of mangoes from India and also helped the Indian side gain a better understanding about the requirements of the market in Bhutan.

In the last two years, Bhutan’s import of mangoes from India increased by over 80% from 442MT (Rs. 2 crore) in 2019 to 806 MT (Rs. 5 crore) in 2020. India is the world’s largest producer of mangoes and accounts for about 50% of the total global production.

Mango is the national fruit of India and Uttar Pradesh is the top mango producing state in India.

Meanwhile, APEDA has been mandated to promote Indian exports of agricultural and processed food products including fresh fruits and vegetables, animal products, rice, and organic products. APEDA has been undertaking several initiatives to promote the export of Indian mangoes to various countries including Germany, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Republic of Korea, Russia, UAE, Uzbekistan, etc.

The Embassy is also organized a trade exhibition on July 29 at the India House Estate in Thimphu, where Bhutanese government officials and importers sampled fresh Indian mangoes, which have been supplied by the HOFED.

“Earlier this year, the Embassy had organized a virtual Buyer-Seller Meet between APEDA and Bhutan on 07 January 2021 for promoting bilateral trade of agricultural and processed food products, which has resulted in various outcomes for expanding cooperation with regard to capacity building, upgrading infrastructure, and certification of organic products,” states the press release from Embassy of India.

