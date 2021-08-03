More than 800 students in P/ling to be relocated to Phaduna in Punakha

Phaduna is on the way to Punakha

With the second term of the 2021 academic year about to start, students studying in schools in Phuentsholing from classes 9 to 12 will be relocated to Phaduna in Punakha to continue their academic session.

However, students from classes PP to 8 will continue with the online teaching mode.

Students in Phuentsholing experienced nearly four months of lockdown and studying online was problematic for most of them.

She said using technology to study was a new thing for the students and even teachers oriented the students about the use of online platforms to study and attend classes online.

She added that their syllabus coverage was lacking compared to schools in other dzongkhags.

“Studying in class 10, we have to do exams. To study in another school away from Phuentsholing was the only choice where we can study like other students,” she added.

Similarly, a class 12 student, Tashi said class 12 students have to appear for the BHSEC examination and learning was difficult for them without normal classes.

“The students can now learn through normal classes. I hope the syllabus will be completed before the examination without a rush at the last moment,” he added.

Another student, Jigme Wangchuk said, “The students here have been learning through online classes for almost four months. We are happy that we will finally get to learn through normal classes,” he added.

A parent in Phuentsholing, Nima said as the situation in Phuentsholing is uncertain, the only option for their children to learn better is by sending them to schools in other dzongkhags.

“During the first relocation, the children were not used to being in boarding schools and had some difficulties last year. But this time around some children along with parents are willing to send their children to study in other dzongkhags for better education,” he said.

Another parent in Phuentsholing, Dechen said children were not so active during online teaching and learning.

“Being an illiterate parent, we could not solve the doubts of our children. But with the relocation, children can learn and solve the issue easily rather than being inside the house,” she said, adding that sending children to other schools was not a problem for her if they could learn better.

Sonam Tashi from Phuentsholing