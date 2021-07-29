Residents unhappy over TV cable signals in Trashigang
Students granted access to online resources to learn coding
Import and export of goods facilitated from other entry and exit points: MoEA Minister
Goods and services 8.69% costlier compared to last year
Trending Now

Students granted access to online resources to learn coding

His Majesty The King granted as Soelra to the children of Bhutan, access to online resources where students can learn coding, on Tuesday.

The Soelra was presented to the Ministry of Education (MoE) by His Majesty’s Secretariat on July 20. Along with the presentation, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between MoE, the Department of Information and Technology (DITT), and the Royal Society for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (RSSTEM).

The Royal Society for STEM, which is an office under His Majesty’s Secretariat, is set up to strengthen Bhutan’s participation in scientific and technological innovation, after having received the Royal Command in February this year to explore educational platforms to make coding more engaging and fun for students.

CodeMonkey was jointly chosen over several leading platforms in consultation with the MoE and DITT. CodeMonkey is a popular online platform which offers paid coding lessons, taught through games.

According to the MOU, the MoE, which has received the Soelra on behalf of all the students of Bhutan, will implement the program, with support from the DITT and RSSTEM.

Staff Reporter from Thimphu

Post Views: 7
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Thimphu Thromde
Posted on
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Trongsa BHUTAN
Posted on
Advertisement
Bhutan Insurance Ltd
Posted on
Advertisement
Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
July 2021
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top