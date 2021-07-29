Students granted access to online resources to learn coding

His Majesty The King granted as Soelra to the children of Bhutan, access to online resources where students can learn coding, on Tuesday.

The Soelra was presented to the Ministry of Education (MoE) by His Majesty’s Secretariat on July 20. Along with the presentation, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between MoE, the Department of Information and Technology (DITT), and the Royal Society for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (RSSTEM).

The Royal Society for STEM, which is an office under His Majesty’s Secretariat, is set up to strengthen Bhutan’s participation in scientific and technological innovation, after having received the Royal Command in February this year to explore educational platforms to make coding more engaging and fun for students.

CodeMonkey was jointly chosen over several leading platforms in consultation with the MoE and DITT. CodeMonkey is a popular online platform which offers paid coding lessons, taught through games.

According to the MOU, the MoE, which has received the Soelra on behalf of all the students of Bhutan, will implement the program, with support from the DITT and RSSTEM.

