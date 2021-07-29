Residents unhappy over TV cable signals in Trashigang
Students granted access to online resources to learn coding
Import and export of goods facilitated from other entry and exit points: MoEA Minister
Goods and services 8.69% costlier compared to last year
Trending Now

Residents unhappy over TV cable signals in Trashigang

They say it is difficult to get the set-top box as the price has risen and it is expensive for them to watch with the digital TV system

The residents of some areas in Trashigang are complaining about the TV network signals in their areas and that they have been getting poor-quality videos. 

They say the problem has been going on for more than two to three months now. The TV cable network service in the affected areas is provided by Tshering Norbu Cable. 

One of the TV subscribers said when they complain about the signals not being clear, they are informed that it will be fixed, although the issue remains the same. 

“We complain when they come for the monthly bill collection but the issue is never solved,” a frustrated subscriber said. 

Another resident said when they ask about the reason for the channels not being clear, the bill collectors tell them it is due to not connecting to the digital TV where a set-top box should be connected to a TV. 

Residents say it is difficult to get the set-top box as the price has risen and it is expensive for them to watch with the digital TV system. 

According to another resident, Dorji, they were encouraged to install the digital TV system saying that it will provide a high-quality picture with better sound through a digital addressable system. That means to watch digital TV each subscriber will need a device called a set-top box near their TV. 

However, he said, “The issue still exists whether there is a set-top box or not. After complaining time and again, the signal was fixed but the signal problem was not solved.” 

A local from Trashigang said when he complained about the TV signal, he was also asked to install the digital TV system so that he will be able to watch High Definition (HD) channels through the use of a set-top box. 

“When I enquired to those households who have connected a set-top box with TV, they say they still experience the signal issue,” he added. 

A representative from Tshering Norbu Cable in Trashigang said people have not complained to them about the issue they are facing. 

She said the old wirings fall out and when the light goes off and on, the old wires break and lead to the problem. 

She said they have been replacing old wires with new and that maintenance is ongoing in the areas that use their cable services. 

“We have been working according to the complaints we get and we can’t solve the issue at once,” she said.

Tenzin Lhamo from Trashigang

Post Views: 4
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Thimphu Thromde
Posted on
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Trongsa BHUTAN
Posted on
Advertisement
Bhutan Insurance Ltd
Posted on
Advertisement
Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
July 2021
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top