Second round of mass vaccination begins in P/ling

The border town of Phuentsholing had the longest lockdown in the country

With the second round of mass vaccination campaign having started from Wednesday in Phuentsholing, residents are relieved and hoping that the border town won’t see similar sorts of lockdowns that were imposed in the town in the past.

Phuentsholing entered into a third lockdown on April 17 this year. It ended earlier this week, but again a two-week lockdown was imposed in the town since July 9.

More than 2,000 people received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on the first day of the vaccination in Phuentsholing. The first day of the vaccination, which began on July 21, was started from the Mega Zone 3.

Mega Zone 3 did not have mass testing as there were no cases being reported for the last two months from this zone. The Mega Zone 3 covers Pasakha and Pekarzhing areas. The vaccination for people in Mega Zone 3 ended on Thursday and it has been marked as a yellow phase area.

Around 4,000 individuals were vaccinated in Phuentsholing as of Thursday.

Similarly, despite the lockdown in the district, Samtse also started the second round of mass vaccination on Thursday. Around 3,000 individuals were vaccinated. The ministry also initiated vaccination of children, whose ages range from 12-17 years with the Pfizer vaccine as the two places were recognized as high risk areas.

The vaccination for people in Mega Zone 1 and 2 also started on Thursday. However, individuals suffering from Covid signs and symptoms were not made to come for vaccination. Instead onsite testing was provided for them.

Mobile vaccination posts were set up where people from one to three buildings were vaccinated at one spot to keep the number of people coming for vaccination to manageable size and to ensure compliance to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The Desuups on duty ensured that people from different households did not mix during and after the vaccination.

Meanwhile, if no cases get reported from Mega Zone 3, restrictive movement will be made available for seven days after the completion of the vaccination campaign, followed by full unlocking on the eighth day.

For Mega Zone 1 and 2, there will be lockdown until the vaccination campaign completes.

Sources say that there will be full unlocking in these zones from the 15th day after the end of the vaccination campaign.

Meanwhile, a resident from Mega Zone 1, Sarita, is hopeful that the lockdown will be lifted after everyone here is vaccinated.

She said the much awaited vaccine is here and everyone should come forward as it is the only way to break the chain of the virus.

Another resident from Phuentsholing, Dorji Tshering said, “Yes we are happy as the only hope to lift the lockdown and to free ourselves of the virus is by getting the second dose of the vaccine.”

