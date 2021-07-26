Second round of mass vaccination begins in P/ling
‘We have a long way to go’
What after the second dose?
Four involved in criminal conspiracy case convicted
Trending Now

Four involved in criminal conspiracy case convicted

In the much-awaited criminal conspiracy case, the Thimphu District Court sentenced Supreme Court Justice Kuenlay Tshering, former Royal Body Guard Commandant Brigadier Thinley Tobgye, Pemagatshel Drangpon Yeshi Dorji and Khandu Wangmo to concurrent prison terms ranging from five years to 10 years yesterday.

The four were found guilty for the commission of criminal conspiracy, mutiny, abettor of mutiny and other criminal offences.

According to the judgment, Khandu Wangmo was sentenced to nine years in prison and former RBG Commandant Brigadier Thinley Tobgay to 10 years. Supreme Court Justice Kuenlay Tshering and Pemagatshel Drangpon Yeshi Dorji were sentenced to five years each.

The court issued Khandu Wangmo a concurrent sentence of nine years in prison for five charges, which include abetting mutiny, criminal misappropriation of property, larceny by deception, illegal possession of a firearm and impersonation of uniformed personnel. 

She was also sentenced to one year and six months in prison for solicitation of official misconduct and harassment, for which she can pay in lieu of the prison term.

The court dismissed two counts of solicitation of official misconduct and obstruction of lawful authorities, which include impeding arrest by hiding former Chang Gup Kanjur. 

Khandu Wangmo was arrested in July last year.

The Office of Attorney General (OAG) had charged Khandu Wangmo with 11 charges, which was the highest among the four convicted.  

The court also convicted Supreme Court Justice Kuenlay Tshering to five years in prison for abetting mutiny.

He was charged with three charges of mutiny, commission amounting to abuse of functions and obstruction of lawful authorities. However, the court dismissed the commission amounting to an abuse of functions and obstruction of lawful authorities. 

Supreme Court Justice Kuenlay Tshering was arrested in February this year.

According to the judgment, former RBG Commandant Brigadier Thinley Tobgye was sentenced concurrently to ten years for mutiny, criminal misappropriation of property and aiding and abetting the illegal possession of a firearm, impersonation of uniform personnel and harassment.

The court also sentenced him to two years and six months in prison for official misconduct and harassment, for which he can also pay in lieu of the two and half years prison term.

The brigadier was arrested in November last year.

The court convicted Pemagatshel Drangpon Yeshi Dorji for eight years in prison and was given a concurrent sentence of five years.

He was convicted for abetting mutiny and larceny by deception. The Drangpon, who is sentenced to a concurrent prison term of five years, was arrested in February this year.

Dechen Dolkar from Thimphu

Post Views: 16
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Thimphu Thromde
Posted on
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Advertisement
Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Trongsa BHUTAN
Posted on
Advertisement
Bhutan Insurance Ltd
Posted on
Advertisement
Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
July 2021
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top