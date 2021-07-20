RUB creates additional 381 seats under its colleges

The decision was made after the government requested the RUB to increase the intake capacity in various colleges under the RUB

The Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) has created an additional 381 seats under its colleges for those students who have passed class 12.

However, the additional intakes are for self-finance except for the Paro College of Education which will have an additional 35 seats.

The decision was made after the government requested the RUB to increase the intake capacity in various colleges under the RUB.

Meanwhile, the capacity in various colleges in the country has been filled and many students have not been able to go abroad in neighboring countries for studies because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Further, as compared to before, there are only few students who have registered with consultancies to go abroad.

Meanwhile, there are ten colleges in the country, including both the government and private ones.

The College of Language and Culture Studies has increased the intake by 80 seats in two different courses, the College of Natural Resources has increased the intake by 45 seats in five different courses, the Gedu College of Business studies has increased the intake by 38 seats, the Paro College of Education has increased the intake by 35 seats, the Sherubtse College increased the intake by 58 seats in nine various courses, the Royal Thimphu College increased intake by 50 seats in seven various courses and the Norbuling Rigter College increased the intake by 75 seats in two courses.

Only 3,567 of the 12,595 Class 12 students, who qualified for further education, were enrolled in different colleges in 2021, according to the education ministry. This means that more than 9,000 students are left without a clear direction in furthering their studies.

The colleges under the RUB usually enroll around more than 2,500 students every year.

Meanwhile, students already admitted in the first round of admission will not be permitted to apply and students who have passed class 12 prior to 2021 and have not registered during the first round of admission will not be eligible to apply for the additional seats.

Dechen Dolkar from Thimphu