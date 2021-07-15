Multi-disciplinary hospital’s blueprint awaits feedback from technical experts

The project worth almost Nu 5bn with funding support from India would be the biggest project in the health sector

The schematic drawing of the multi-disciplinary super-specialty hospital has been submitted to the Government of India (GoI), said Health Minister Dasho Dechen Wangmo during the press meet yesterday.

“We are waiting for feedback from the technical experts in India for the project to move forwards,” she said.

Additionally, Lyonpo said the project worth almost Nu 5bn with funding support from India would be the biggest project in the health sector.

Lyonpo also said the conceptual drawing of the multi-disciplinary super-specialty hospital to be constructed in the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) campus and service mapping on the services the multi-disciplinary super-specialty hospital would cater have been completed.

The project has been planned extensively and its modality will have infrastructures, services, equipment, and human resources at the same time, she said.

“The project is a hallmark and it will ease out public conveniences as tertiary health services would be provided in the country without having to refer the cases to India,” said Lyonpo, adding that a series of consultations has been held with users at the JDWNRH.

The hospital would have facilities for kidney transplant, cardiac surgery, comprehensive cancer treatment, nuclear medicine and fertility centre, among others.

The Health Minister also said that the doctors are sent for super-specialist training and oncology training in Thailand.

Moreover, she said the intake in the Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences (KGUMS) has been significantly increased compared to the previous years and that they are also focusing on fellowships in KGUMS.

With the multi-disciplinary hospital in the country, referral cases are expected to be reduced by 80% to 90%.

Statistics from the JDWNRH show that more than 280 patients were referred to Vellore and Kolkata in India in 2019-2020.

It also recorded the highest referral cases, 1,478 patients in 2016-17 fiscal year in the last five years, costing the government Nu 198.23mn.

The referral cases decreased the following year 2017-2018 fiscal year to 1,105. However, the cost increased by about Nu 26mn.

Thukten Zangpo from Thimphu