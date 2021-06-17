Who will be the next Home Minister?

The nominee/s for the Home Minister post is yet to confirmed and announced officially, however, two names are rumored on social media to be nominated as the next Home Minister: MP Dawa from Chhoekhor-Tang constituency in Bumthang and Karma Dorji, the candidate of the Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) for Nganglam constituency in Pemagatshel.

The post of the Home Minister became vacant after Dasho Sherub Gyeltshen formally resigned on May 6. The former minister tendered his resignation in April after the larger bench of the High Court sentenced him to two months in jail for claiming a false vehicle insurance of Nu 226,546. The larger bench had upheld the High Court’s verdict.

DNT’s general secretary Phurba said it was the prerogative of the Prime Minister to choose the new Home Minister as enshrined in the constitution.

“Therefore, the party cannot take any decision on the appointment of the new Home Minister or initiate anything on this matter. So far, no such talk has been initiated by the party or the Prime Minister,” he said.

Phurba added that if the Prime Minister does not want to discuss with the party members about the appointment of the new Home Minister, the party cannot discuss the issue.

“We can announce the candidates for the elections or by-elections, but the appointment of a minister is not within the party. Even without the party’s consent or knowledge, if the PM appoints someone as the new Home Minister, he has the right,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the reason for not announcing the appointment of the new Home Minister was the ongoing by-elections and it was also too early to appoint the new Home Minister as the former Home Minister had resigned recently.

Sources say that there are many of them within the party members who want the post and confirmed that there will be a portfolio change within the cabinet.

Business Bhutan happened to poll a few people on who could be the next Home Minister.

A majority named MP Dawa followed by Nganglam candidate Karma Dorji, if he wins the by-election. Many of them cited MP Dawa because of his skills and popularity due to his previous stint in the media and Karma Dorji because he is one of the founding members of the party.

The seat of the Monggar constituency has been declared vacant under Section 20 of the Act and the Speaker has issued an order to the Election Commission of Bhutan to fill the vacant seat under Section 22 of the Act.

“If the office of a member of the National Assembly becomes vacant for any reason other than the expiry of the term of office, an order for an election to fill the vacant seat shall be issued within one month from the date of the vacancy and an election of a member to fill the vacant seat shall be held within ninety days from the date of the vacancy,” states the Act.

