Nu 975mn worth of meat imported in 2020

The overall import of meat decreased by 27% in 2020 compared to 2019, and beef and pork import declined by half in 2020

Bhutan imported Nu 975mn worth of major meat products in 2020 from India and countries other than India, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests (MoAF).

The overall import of meat decreased by almost 27% in 2020 compared to 2019 from India and countries other than India.

The import of major meat products that include bovine (beef), chevon (mutton), chicken, dry fish, fish and swine (pork) was recorded at 5,996MT in 2020 and 8,229MT in 2019. Compared to 2016, there was 33% decline in the overall import of meat last year.

The bovine (beef) import saw a drastic decline of about 54% in 2020 (recorded at 1,730MT) and about 55% decline for the swine at 756MT from the year 2019.

However, the import of fresh or frozen fish, dry fish, chicken and chevon increased in 2020 from 2019.

Fresh or frozen fish import was recorded at 1,093MT last year compared to 711MT in 2019,

767MT of fry fish were imported in 2020 to 384MT in 2019, 1,648MT of chicken in 2020 to 1,632MT in 2019, and 2MT of chevon in 2020 to 30MT of chevon in 2019.

According to the MoAF, the import of beef far exceeds the production, however, the general trend is that beef import has decreased over the years while the production has increased. The beef import has decreased by 50% compared to 2016.

Similarly, the production of chevon dominates the import, however, the import and production trends have remained fairly stable over the years, and its import has drastically decreased by 94% compared to 2016.

The production of chicken exceeded the import from 2018 onwards showing the sign of healthy economy, as per the ministry.

There is no domestic production of dry fish and imports have increased over the years. The domestic fish production has almost remained constant compared to fluctuating imports from 2016 to 2020.

Additionally, the domestic pork production and imports have narrowed over the years, and there was almost equal volume of pork production and import in 2020.

In 2020, Nu 317mn worth of beef was imported and import of beef has experienced unusual trend or fairly remained stable from 2016 to 2018, however, it picked up in 2019 and again dropped in 2020.

Moreover, the import of chicken is not as erratic as other meat products, however, it showed an increasing trend and Nu 222mn worth of chicken was imported in 2020.

The import of pork from 2016 to 2020 showed a declining trend except in 2019 where Nu 286mn of pork was imported in 2019 and Nu 136mn worth in 2020.

Chilled and frozen fish worth Nu 171mn and Nu 128mn worth of dry fish were imported in 2020. Additionally, Nu 1mn worth of chevon (mutton) was imported in 2020 from Nu 13mn in 2019.

Thukten Zangpo from Thimphu