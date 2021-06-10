New teachers to be recruited in P/ling to solve shortage
New teachers to be recruited in P/ling to solve shortage

As the current number of teachers are not sufficient, the schools under the Phuentsholing Thromde can expect to get some new teachers in the coming time.
The recruitment of teachers could not take place due to the third lockdown in Phuentsholing. However, the recruitment process will reportedly begin after the lockdown is lifted.
A total of seven new substitute teachers and eight Bachelor of Education graduates will be recruited in schools under the Phuentsholing Thromde.
According to the Thromde Education Officer, Norbu Gyeltshen, the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) had approved 11 graduates. However, due to some inconveniences only eight graduates with bachelors in education will be there.
He said, “The new teachers could not join the schools due to the current lockdown. Houses were not empty and finding a house is difficult at the moment so we informed them to remain at Thimphu itself for now.”
He said the Thromde is still working on where the new teachers would be placed looking at the needs and necessities of the schools under the Phuentsholing Thromde.
He said the substitute teachers will be replacing those teachers who will be going for maternity leave and study leave. “There are seven substitute teachers who are already shortlisted and will be joining after the lockdown.”
Before the third lockdown, the schools under the Phuentsholing Thromde resumed under tightened Covid-19 measures. However, there were shortages of teachers as the students who were relocated to other dzongkhags were back to their schools.
There are six schools including two private schools in Phuentsholing with around 4, 300 students.
Due to the third lockdown in Phuentsholing, schools are going with online contact teaching. The students would continue with the online classes till the lockdown is lifted and once everything returns to normal, classes will be held like as in the past.
Meanwhile, all the schools have been conducting classes online after the third lockdown was declared in Phuentsholing Thromde on April 16.

Sonam Tashi from Phuentsholing

