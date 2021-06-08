Construction begins for Mother and Child Hospital in Mongar

Farmers fret about paddy plantation in Trashigang
The Salang Tendrel for the 65-bedded Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Mongar was held yesterday morning coinciding with the joyous occasion of the birth anniversary of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen.
In the press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering said it is unprecedented and an extraordinary gift, where the Zimchug (royal guest house) is being converted into a super-specialty hospital.
“It is not just a hospital but one that takes care of human beings from day one of life,” he said. “What else can be better than being born in such a blessed facility?”
According to the PMO’s press release, the new hospital would bring the subspecialty aspects of obstetrics and gynecological services out of Thimphu to all seven eastern districts, bestowing immense benefit to the rural folks who need not travel long, painful hours to the capital.
“This will be the first hospital built on green and renewable concepts, while encompassing the patient-friendly, restorative ambience. Besides the infrastructure development, planning and procuring works for equipment and manpower are all underway,” states the press release.
“I would like to offer my sincere gratitude to Her Majesty for the personal delight to see the commencement of the project in my second home in the country,” Prime Minister, who spent almost four years in Mongar said.
Lyonchhen also recalled the view of the present site as a gentle slope covered in pine trees, and had least expected the transformation.
“Our women and children suffer in want of basic services in this modern age, and this blessing from Her Majesty will touch thousands of lives for generations,” he said. “Once up and running, the only patients that will come out of the hospital will be those on referral outside the country.”
The state of the art hospital, which is expected to be operational by June 2023, will provide regular and specialized health care services related to Mothers and Children from Mongar, Trashigang, Pemagatshel, Trashiyangtse, Lhuentse, Samdrup Jongkhar and Bumthang.
The hospital is funded at a cost of Nu 681mn through the Government of India’s Project Tied Assistance for the 12th Five Year Plan of Bhutan.
According to the press release from the Embassy of India in Thimphu India’s support to the health sector of Bhutan is a reflection of the special bonds of trust and understanding between India and Bhutan that have existed over decades.

Yenten Thinley from Thimphu

