Four teams through to the semi-finals of ‘Bhutan T20 Smash’

After two games on Wednesday, four teams have booked their places in the semi-finals of the ‘Bhutan T20 Smash’ that will be played on Sunday (May 30) at the Jigmethang Cricket Ground in Dechencholing, Thimphu.

The True Warriors will play one of the semi-finals against the SKD ALL STARS.

Prior to reaching the semi-finals, the True Warriors defeated the Paro Virtual CC (PVCC) by 46 runs on Wednesday. The PVCC had a score of 80/10 in 11.5 overs which was easily eclipsed by the True Warriors with 126/1 in 12 overs. Kinga Loday from the True Warriors was declared the ‘Man of the Match’ for his splendid batting skills and making 76 runs during the match.

And in another semi-finals of the tournament, the Babesa Renegades will play against the Dragon Strikers on May 30.

Prior to reaching the semi-finals, the Babesa Renegades defeated the Titans by 23 runs on Wednesday. The Babesa Renegades batted first and created a score of 173/6 for the Titans to chase, which meant that the Titans needed 174 runs from 120 balls. Unfortunately, the Titans was only able to make a score of 150/8 in 20 overs. Suman Pradhan from the Babesa Renegades was declared the ‘Man of The Match’ for taking out two wickets.

Meanwhile, the ‘5th/6th’ and ‘7th/8th’ playoffs of the ‘Bhutan T20 Smash’ will be held today.

The ‘5th/6th’ playoff will see the Youth XI lock horns with the PVCC, while the JDWNRH will play against the Titans in the ‘7th/8th’ playoff.

The second edition of the ‘Bhutan T20 Smash’, which is a league-cum-knockout cricket tournament, is organized by the Bhutan Cricket. The tournament, which began on May 1, saw nine teams this year.

Yenten Thinley from Thimphu

