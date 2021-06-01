Lockdown disrupts exams for college students in Kanglung

Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and the lockdown imposed in Trashigang Dzongkhag from May 22-24, the students of Sherubtse College in Kanglung, Trashigang were not been able to complete their examinations as scheduled.

The examinations, which started on May 19, was scheduled to end on June 1. However, students could sit for only one or two exams.

The President of Sherubtse College, Tshering Wangdi said that they are waiting for the directives from the Dzongkhag taskforce to lift the lockdown so that they can continue with the exams.

He said once the lockdown is lifted, exams will be continued the very next day.

“We are trying to finish the exams by June 1st only,” he said, adding that they are planning to conduct additional exams in a day without a gap to complete as scheduled.

Meanwhile, students appearing the exams are made compulsory to wear a facemask for three hours with proper distancing, and other mandatory measures like hand-washing are also being followed.

As no cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kanglung area, the students are allowed to move within the campus to have access to the library, lab facilities, and study room.

However, as the exams are ongoing, the Director said students rarely move out from their hostel rooms.

“The college is planning to give a vacation for more than a month as they were not given vacation last year since we had to cover the syllabus on time. However, it will also depend on the situation whether to extend or to reduce the number of days,” the President said.

A second year student pursuing BA in media studies, Kinley Wangmo said she could complete only one exam before the lockdown.

She said that most of the students had already arranged vehicles and she also booked a flight to Paro, but had to reschedule as they have few more exams to complete.

She said this time they were already disturbed as the semester was rushed with a packed schedule.

“I had assignments until the time of the examination and classes were packed,” she said, adding that she was mentally disturbed as they are on the campus for nearly a year now.

Pema Choden, a third year student, said she has three papers left to complete her graduation.

She said she feels bothered when the lockdown happens and she loses interest in study.

Last year, when they were in a lockdown, she said she faced difficulties studying as the session could not happen like in a classroom. “My performance was reduced unlike other days,” she said.

“We get more in a classroom session rather than studying ourselves,” she added.

Pema Choden said the lockdown disturbed them for almost two semesters and for the final semester they had regular classes, but the session was a hasty one. Meanwhile, the college management has advised hostel students to be within the college campus.

Tenzin Lhamo from Trashigang