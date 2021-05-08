Phase-wise reopening of Phuentsholing underway

The first phase of reopening the lockdown will be till May 10

The phase-wise reopening of the lockdown in Phuentsholing began earlier this week since it went into the third lockdown for 18 days on April 16.

In the first phase, schools, government offices, private offices and corporate offices and financial institutions will remain closed.

However, home delivery of fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat, wineries and LPG refill are facilitated on Friday. The home delivery of grocery items is discontinued since Wednesday earlier this week.

The home delivery of grocery items is discontinued as the movement of people on foot is allowed in their respective zones as per the movement pass till 7pm. No movement is entertained after 7pm. Further, there are identified groceries, pharmacies and beverages which will run from morning 8am to evening 7pm for the people in the respective zones.

Emergency services are also provided in the hospital with movement of utility, emergency and authorized vehicles in Phuentsholing.

For cremation rites, it is allowed to be held but with less than ten members from the family at the attendance for the cremation rite.

According to the COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) in Phuentsholing, inter-dzongkhag movement remains restricted and the travel of stranded people to other dzongkhags will be facilitated with availability of rooms and on completion of seven-day mandatory quarantine facility.

The IMT has also urged all the stranded people to continue to register with the hotline service savailable in Phuentsholing.

Although the phase-wise relaxation started in Phuentsholing, the residents of Phuentsholing are still at risks and many are still staying inside their respective house.

A resident, Dorji told Business Bhutan that even though the phase-wise relaxation started in Phuentsholing, the risk is still there and with the movement card everyone should be alert as the virus is not seen openly.

“The reopening of the lockdown is a relaxing moment for everyone and the Covid taskforce should also let everyone know about the source of virus before calling for lockdown,” he added.

Another resident Ratna Badhur Rai said hearing about the relaxation came as a big relief for everyone as the people out here experienced the lockdown for third time.

“Everyone should also be alert now to prevent further lockdown in Phuentsholing,” he said, adding that he is still waiting for his movement card. “18 days inside the home is another lifelong lesson for every one of us.”

Meanwhile, the three days of testing detected four positive cases and the mass screening tested more than 8,000 general population in Phuentsholing in nine zones.

Sonam Tashi from Phuentsholing