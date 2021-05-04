Four women elected in Thromde elections this time

The overall voter turnout has increased this year as compared to the previous elections

The number of woman elected in the Thromde elections from the three Thromdes of Thimphu, Phuentsholing and Gelephu decreased as compared to the second Thromde elections in these Thromdes.

However, the number of woman candidate contesting for the Thromde elections has increased as compared to the previous one.

In 2016, during the second Thromde elections, six women contested for the post of Tshogpa and all of them were elected; two each from the three Thromdes.

However, this year only four women were elected; two Tshogpa candidates from Gelephu constituencies and two Tshogpa candidates from Phuntsholing constituency.

Of the total 35 candidates who contested elections, 26 were male and nine were female. Out of which 20 of them got elected, 16 were male and three were female.

Out of the nine women candidates who contested, eight of them contested for the post of Tshopa (three from Phuentsholing Thromde and five from Gelephu Thromde). One woman contested for Thrompon’s post in Phuentsholing.

Meanwhile, the voter turnout during the third Thromde elections in all the three Thromde increased drastically as compared to the second Thromde elections.

During the second Thromde elections, the voter turnout was only 31.01% in Thimphu, but this year it is 54.48%. In Phuentsholing, the second Thromde elections saw a voter turnout of 62.75%, which increased to 84.65% this year. In Gelephu, the voter turnout was 60.48% in the second Thromde elections and this year it is 70.42%.

The Phuentsholing Thromde saw the highest voter turnout of 84.65% of the 932 registered voters, followed by Gelephu Thromde with 70.42% of the 1,542 registered voters, and Thimphu Thromde with 54.84% of the 8,007 registered voters this year.

The total registered voters in the three Thromdes are 10,564 with 4,968 male and 5,596 female.

Meanwhile, the total number of votes cast was 6,281 with 2,902 male and 3,379 female.

The overall voter turnout this year is 59.46%, an increase from the second Thromde elections when voter turnout was 37.25%, and 50.76% in 2011.

According to the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB), the Thromde Tshogpa of Motithang Demkhong in Thimphu Thromde and Trashiling Demkhong in Gelephu Thromde will remain vacant.

Although aspiring candidates from these Demkhongs had submitted their nominations, the ECB could not accept their nominations as they were found to be registered members of political parties.

The Election Act, meanwhile, does not allow an aspiring candidate to contest the Local Government Elections if he/she is a member of a political party.

The ECB has also notified the general public and all stakeholders that the Election Petition Period of 10 working days for the Thromde elections starts from today and would end at 5 pm on May 12, 2021.

And in the wake of unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the region and the high risk of transmission, the ECB has also stated that all gatherings and celebrations will be prohibited until such time the situation improves.

Dechen Dolkar from Thimphu