Improving effectiveness of policing through improved data

Obtaining data on various forms of crime is not only difficult but sometimes time-consuming. However, this is expected to change with the introduction of the National Crime Reporting System (NCRS) in 2019 by the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP).

It aims to give easy access to data that will also be effective for day-to-day policing.

From 1975 to 2011, the RBP collected data but it was hand written and compiled into a file for reference and it was time consuming when they had to compile data for a crime head, also the security of the records was not guaranteed over the years.

With the introduction of NCRS, the effectiveness of the police will improve and data will also be better secured.

A two-day training, which will end today, is on the data entry system conducted in Punakha for police officers and clerks to learn how to enter data for better policing.

The old data will be migrated into the new NCRS system and once data is entered, analysis and interpretation of data will be conducted in high crime areas across the country. Strategic Intelligence led Policing (ILP) interventions will then be developed to address community level issues. Consultative efforts will be made to engage key stakeholders and community members to improve community safety.

The Organizer’s Training Officer said the goal of the project, which is to ensure evidence-based decision making and to allocate limited resources where they are needed most, includes allocation of personnel and improved police presence at crime hotspots as well as to proactively address perceived crime and criminals in communities across the country.

The official also mentioned that ILP has been introduced along with the NCRS with the aim of making Bhutan one of the safest places to live and work in South Asia.

ILP is a policing method that uses all available intelligence from crime and criminal data analysis to proactively assist the police with various methods to keep people safe.

The training is being rolled out to all RBP officers and troopers so that NCRS and ILP systems are implemented in 20 districts to keep communities safe for residents to live and work.

Colonel Phub Gyaltshan, Officiating Deputy Chief of Police of Crime and Operation, said that earlier there was data but it could not be analyzed. “Crime mapping can also be done and will be able to give more importance to crime prevention than detection, unlike in the past,” the Colonel added.

Chencho Dema from Punakha