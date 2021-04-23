RSTA submits suggestions to MoIC to solve vehicle ownership transfer issues
Drowning: a public health issue in Punakha
Need to review country’s health system, says WHO Representative
12th Plan Mid-Term Review underway
Trending Now

RSTA submits suggestions to MoIC to solve vehicle ownership transfer issues

A person selling a vehicle should report to the authority within 15 days of the sale and transfer the ownership as per the RSTA Act 1999

The Road Safety and Transport Authority (RSTA) has made some suggestions to solve the issues related to the transfer of vehicle ownership to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC).

“The announcement will be releasing soon,” said RSTA’s Planning Officer Leki Choda, adding that after the first announcement people have come forward to change ownership and that some people still inquired them regarding the date of sale deeds and vehicle quota ownership change.

He said after the approval of some suggestions by the MoIC, the implementation of the rules and regulation on the vehicle ownership transfer will be authentic so that people will not have any issue.     

According to the RSTA, the authority is finding it increasingly challenging to track down the transfer of vehicle ownership while selling and buying of vehicles. It is in fact the main issue for the authority as most people do not report to the authority after they sell their vehicle and many people do not transfer the vehicle ownership after selling and buying vehicles in the country.

According to records with the RSTA, the number of people who report to the authority on the ownership transfer is not high, though the selling and buying of second hand vehicles in the country is increasing every year.

“As of now, around 145 people have come forward to the RSTA office to change the ownership and hundreds of inquiries from the people are made every day,” said RSTA’s Chief Regional Transport Officer, Prem P. Adhikari.

He said that a person selling a vehicle should report to the authority within 15 days of the sale and transfer the ownership as per the RSTA Act 1999.

“If the owner (seller) has gone to another country or died, a family member of seller can be used to sign the respective documents,” he added.

While transferring the ownership, a buyer should also pay a movable property transfer tax of 1% of the total vehicle cost. However, the tax also depends on the depreciation value.

Apart from the requirements during ownership transfer, RSTA has also been getting inquiries from people on clearance certificate from the Central Registry (CIB).

RSTA’s Leki Choda said a maximum number of people after selling and buying vehicles do not report to the authority.

“It is the fault of the sellers who are the owners of the vehicle. If anything happens to the vehicle the responsibility will fall on the vehicle owner,” he said.

He said the reason for not reporting to the authority after selling the vehicles could be because of the very high cost of taxes on movable property transfer before and incidences of high outstanding debts on vehicle renewal too.

Leki Choda said there used to be a high penalty charge of Nu 100 per day. “We have looked in so many issues related to it and will soon encourage the people to renew their vehicle ownership and it has reduced outstanding debts.”

According to him, the RSTA is also in the process of discussing whether the obligation should be of the seller or to the buyer, or to share the cost between the seller and buyer. Because the present regulations state that the obligation is for the seller for ownership transfer.

“The authority is also looking into the possibility of making payment on the transfer of ownership tax to encourage people to come forward for ownership change,” Leki Choda said.

According to the RSTA, vehicle ownership transfer within 5th year from the date of registration, particularly for third country import vehicles, registered in the name of diplomats/expatriates must produce tax clearance certificate from the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue and Customs).

All vehicles that were exempt from Tax/Duties during initial purchase must produce tax clearance certificate at the time of the transfer of ownership.

Kinley Yonten from Thimphu

Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
Advertisement
Druk Green Power Corporation
Posted on
Advertisement
Karmaling Gewog
Posted on
Previous
Next

Business Bhutan Private Limited is the country’s first and the only financial newspaper. If you have any query or work, please do contact us at 02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

 

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. The main motivation behind starting the weekly newspaper was to cater to the growing corporate and business sector in the country. The idea was to establish a newspaper with a unique niche of its own, primarily focusing on business and finance, offering more in-depth news coverage in these fields.

Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
April 2021
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
Follow us

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top