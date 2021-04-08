Trashiyangtse court grants bail to Khamdang-Ramjar MP

MP Kuenga Loday was detained for almost a month

Member of Parliament (MP) from Khamdang-Ramjar constituency in Trashiyangtse Kuenga Loday, who was detained along with his nephew for almost a month, has been now granted bail by the Trashiyangtse district court from March 30 till May 18.

The MP along with his nephew was arrested on March 1 by the Trashiyangtse police for his involvement in the illegal road construction in Khosorung in Khamdang Gewog (personal road construction).

The preliminary hearing along with the rebuttal from the defendant’s side have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that a total of seven charges were levied on the defendants, which include malicious mischief, breach of public order and tranquility, official misconduct, hindering prosecutions, and violation of Road Act 2013, Environment Assessment Act 2000, and Land Act 2007.

Background

On September 27, 2020, the Mangmi (Sangay Tenzin) and his four sons had deployed an excavator at Khosorung in Khamdang Gewog, which is about 2.3 kilometers away from Doksum town in Trashiyangtse.

They were planning to develop their ancestral land into commercial farming at Khosorung where the construction of the road was not allowed due to its highly restricted and sensitive area.

Although they had sought permission from the dzongkhag for road construction, they were denied approval since it was a restricted zone. Despite that, they went on to illegally construct a road measuring 233 meters.

While constructing the road illegally it is also alleged that they had damaged about 30-decimal forests land.

The incident was then reported to the police by the Trashiyangtse dzongkhag administration after the dzongkhag was notified about the illegal activity by the Khamdang Gup.

Then the Khamdang Mangmi (prime suspect in the case) along with his sons were arrested. However, they were granted bail later, while the MP who was not arrested was sent on surety by the Trashiyangtse police.

Following the incident, Mangmi Sangay Tenzin has been suspended. MP Kuenga Loday is a younger brother of Sangay Tenzin.

However, for the same case, MP Kuenga Loday and his nephew were detained on March 1by the police.

Although they had appealed for bail on March 2, but were denied.

The 43-year-old from Shali village in Khamdang gewog, Trashiyangtse, Kuenga Loday holds a masters’ degree in Public Administration. He is a serving MP of the Druk Phuesum Tshogpa, the opposition party.

Prior to joining politics, MP Kuenga Loday worked in the education sector for 15 years with his last job being the principal of Martshala Central School in Samdrup Jongkhar.

The MP is married with four children.

Chencho Dema from Punakha