Three aspirant candidates for Thimphu Thrompon’s post

Thimphu Thromde has around 8,007 registered voters

Three aspiring candidates will contest for the coveted post of Thimphu Thrompon during the Thromde elections scheduled on April 28.

Out of the seven constituencies in Thimphu, nominations of Thrompon candidates were from Dechencholing-Taba, Jungshina-Kawajangsa, Babesa constituencies.

Three candidates were nominated from their respective constituencies during the Dhamngoi Zomdu, which was conducted from March 20-23. However, during the scrutiny of the nominations, Thromde Tshogpa of Motithang constituency was disqualified. She was the only female aspirant candidate and got disqualified because of political party affiliation.

Dhamngoi Zomdu is a process of nomination of candidates from their respective constituency.

The spokesperson of Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB), Phub Dorji said the Dhamngoi Zomdu is to see if there is support for a candidate from their constituency. If there are more than two nominations each constituency can nominate one candidate each. If there is one candidate they can select through ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ vote.

The Dechencholing-Taba constituency nominated their lone candidate, Sonam Dorji, a 31-year-old with six years of professional experience in management and leadership, especially in business leadership and management.

Sonam Dorji said that his heart belongs to Thimphu Throm.

“I have a vision for “New Thimphu” – Our Capital City that will be livable, sustainable and inclusive for all residents. Thrompon is a platform to achieve my dream of New Thimphu,” he said.

Sonam Dorji, who completed Bachelors of Technology in Civil Engineering, said B. Tech in Civil Engineering by professional training will come handy for Thimphu Thromde’s much required infrastructure development along with his six years of professional experience.

He said that he will focus on services such as clean, efficient and high-tech water system, drawing inspiration from His Majesty’s DeSuung Water National Service Royal Initiative and the government’s Water Flagship Program.

“In the 21st century, I believe, water is not only basic essential service but also our fundamental human right. Water is non-negotiable for a livable city. It will be our lifeblood under my dream of “New Thimphu,” he said.

Similarly, he said that issues of road with potholes, drainage, sewerage, dusts and housing such as Jamthog and Wogthog will be given new vision under “New Thimphu”.

From Jungshina-Kawajangsa constituency is Ugyen Dorji, 40-years-old from Zilukha.

He recently resigned from the Thimphu Thromde. He was working as a deputy chief urban planner. He served with the Thromde office for more than ten years. Prior to joining the Thromde office, he was working as an assistant lecturer at the Jigme Namgyel Engineering College in Dawathang.

With BE Civil engineering from the College of Science and Technology and MBA from the University of Canberra in Australia, Ugyen Dorji intends to contest for the Thrompon post because he feels that he is the right candidate for the job given the academic background and experience.

“I know the prevailing problems; understand people’s expectations and solutions required,” he said.

“I will change people’s perception to gain trust and confidence in Thimphu Thromde by delivering effective and efficient public services through digital connectivity and improved coordination with relevant stakeholders,” he said.

His pledge is to have an inclusive city and service with humility, improvement and innovation by improving services, improving working environment and coordination and improving the roads and traffic management.

He also plans to have a physically and spiritually healthy and resilient city with better opportunities and support for existing businesses.

Former Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee has been nominated from the Babesa constituency and will contest for a third time after having had won and served for two terms.

The 51-year-old was re-elected as the Thimphu Thrompon in 2016, after securing 2,107 ‘Yes’ votes and 150 ‘No’ votes. Of the 7,278 registered voters then, only 2,130 turned out to vote of which 97% were in favor of Kinlay Dorjee.

Kinlay Dorjee has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Roorkee, India in 1995 and pursued master’s degree in engineering from the University of New Brunswick, Canada in 2005. He has also worked with the Department of Power and had then joined as a corporate employee of Bhutan Power Corporation (BPC) from July 2002 onwards till his resignation in December 2010 to contest for the post of Thimphu Thrompon.

Kinlay Dorjee said the next five years will now see Thimphu evolve into an oasis of vibrant commercial, culture and education hub and make every part of Thimphu a dream home.

He said this means decongesting the core places and also taking the basic services to every part of the town.

“We will take markets, health services, schools and public services to the residents without them having to say visit JDWNRH, every time you need to visit a hospital. This will be done through the concept of neighborhood node development,” he said, adding that he will improve the public transport and at the same time work on to construct disabled-friendly network of footpaths across the length and breadth of the city, and encourage more people to walk and travel by buses.

His other priorities include partnering with other stakeholders to resolve the problems arising out of substance abuse and easy accessibility to alcohol outlets, and work with the youth for social reintegration and employment opportunities.

“I will also work closely with the waste management flagship program in achieving 100 percent waste recycling through drop off centers and reduction in waste going to the landfills,” he said.

Dechen Dolkar from Thimphu