RBHSL accrues Nu 126.14m from 2016 to 2019

Celebrating women's success and achievement
The Royal Bhutan Helicopter Service Limited (RBHSL) has landed in 1,031 inland locations in places such as Laya, Lunana, Lingzi and Sakteng since the beginning of November 2015 and amassed a net benefit of Nu 126.14m from 2016 to 2019.

The company was established with a primary mandate to cater to emergencies in the country, however, for the sustainability of the organization, it additionally works sanction trips for the tour vacationers and local people.

The company has also started doing other scenic flights for locals and tourists.

The RBHSL has generated Nu 125.69m from the local charter and Nu 216.08m from the tourist charter from 2015 to 2019.

However, the company is yet to ascertain the revenue earnings for 2020. The helicopter with six-seaters charges the passengers on an hourly basis.

For the local and SAARC nationals, RBHSL charges Nu 150,000 per hour. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has deducted the cost to Nu 100,000 per hour.

For the international tourists the charge is USD 4,375.

Besides catering to emergencies and chartering flights for both tourists and locals for sustainability, the company has also involved in medical evacuation.

The Chief Executive Officer of the RBHSL, Chewang Gyeltshen said that the company was established with a primary mandate to cater to emergencies in the country and to date has done 34 flights of firefighting.

In keeping with its mandate, the two choppers have conducted 695 emergency medical evacuations from 2015 to 2020.

While during the two national lockdowns 17 medical evacuations were carried on.

Chewang Gyeltshen said that only medical emergency flights were operational based on the demand and logistical planning while other commercial charters were all suspended.

“One of the long-term investments in the procurement of the third helicopter and the planned entry into service was FY2020. Some of the plans were to look at long-term niche markets for upscaling our business, setting-up sub-bases, and expend to regional markets in India,” the CEO added.

Meanwhile, each helicopter costs approximately Nu 240m.

The office for the RBHSL at Paro Airport was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on August 10, 2015. The RBHSL was integrated as a State-Owned Enterprise on July 9, 2015, under the Companies Act of Kingdom of Bhutan 2000.

Chencho Dema from Punakha

