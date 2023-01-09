NRDCL generates around Nu 92.985mn through boulder export in 2022
Domestic price of dolomite increases from Nu 100/MT to Nu 1,250
BCCI to do away with planned Micro Finance Loan Scheme
18 out in the open
Trending Now

18 out in the open

DTT has declared 18 candidates and covered 200 gewogs in 17 dzongkhags so far 

Druk Thuendrel Tshogpa (DTT) has introduced 18 candidates after it was registered as a new political party since August, 2022.  Covering about 10,000km, the party has covered 200 gewogs in 17 dzongkhags so far.

DTT is currently in Thimphu for its introductory program. The party has declared only one female candidate. The party’s president, Kinga Tshering, said DTT will introduce seven more candidates in the coming weeks. While the party wants to have more women candidates, the president said, it is difficult.  However, the party expects at least five-seven women candidates.

In August, last year, the party declared its first three candidates from the constituencies of Thimphu, Paro and Punakha.

Three more candidates in the central part of the country in Trongsa, Zhemgang and Bumthang were introduced on 6 September, 2022.

Coinciding with the auspicious opening of the party office in Trashigang, the party introduced its first three candidates in the east on October 6, last year.

DTT is on an introductory tour in different parts of the country with prior approval from the Election Commission of Bhutan. During the tour, the party president Kinga Tshering said, “the public has good acceptance and it exceeded the expectation.”

“Our value based and humble approach really resonated and the public are convinced that DTT is a party with incredible broad-based support and a very competent group of candidates,  explaining the party’s aims, objectives and values,” the president added.

As a new party convening people for meetings is the biggest challenge according to the party president. He wishes if local leaders help especially when it is just an introductory tour but not a campaign. Another biggest challenge the party faces is the division among local communities because of their affiliation experiences with parties in the past besides the logistical challenges of the harvest season and also very difficult road conditions for travels.

Yet, the party is overwhelmed by people’s participation. The president said that the party has collected views from the grassroot level and “people are impressed.”

DTT expected to conclude the introductory tour by December, 2022. It still has three dzongkhags to cover- Paro, Haa and Wangdue Phodrang while some constituencies in some dzongkhags couldn’t be covered.  

DTT was registered as a new political party on 22 August as per the provision of the Constitution of Kingdom of Bhutan.

DTT officially sworn in Kinga Tshering from Thimphu as the Party’s President and Dr (PhD) Chenga Tshering from Thrimshing Kangpara, Trashigang as the Vice President.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

Post Views: 350
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
January 2023
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top