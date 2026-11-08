17th Gyalwang Karmapa Makes Historic First Visit to Bhutan

The 17th Gyalwang Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje, made his first visit to Bhutan on October 30, marking a historic occasion for the country’s Buddhist community and renewing the centuries-old spiritual connection between Bhutan and the Karma Kagyu lineage.

His visit included religious engagements in Paro and Gelephu, meetings with members of the Royal Family, an address to more than 1,000 students and teacher trainees, and participation in the raising of 108 Jangchub Chortens at Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

His Holiness arrived at Paro International Airport late in the morning on October 30, where he was welcomed by representatives of the government, Buddhist religious leaders, devotees and the parents of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen. A large number of people also gathered along the road leading to his hotel in Paro to welcome him.

On his first day in Bhutan, the Karmapa visited Kyichu Lhakhang before travelling to Paro College of Education, where he addressed more than 1,000 teacher trainees and students.

Speaking about his long-standing wish to visit Bhutan, His Holiness described his arrival as a dream becoming reality. He also spoke about the historical connection between Bhutan and the Karma Kagyu lineage, dating back more than eight centuries to the time of the First Karmapa, Dusum Khyenpa, who visited Paro for a retreat.

On October 31, the Karmapa travelled to Gelephu, stopping at Punakha Dzong on the way. He later met His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen at the GMC office in Gelephu.

The main event took place on November 1, coinciding with the 18th Coronation Anniversary of His Majesty The King and the Buddhist occasion of Lhabab Duchen.

The Karmapa supported Project 108 by sponsoring three of the chortens together with his students. His contribution also covered the illumination of all 108 structures and the 12-kilometre circumambulation path surrounding the site.

In a statement published on his official website, the Karmapa described the long row of chortens as resembling a protective circle guarding the Kingdom of Bhutan.

On November 2, His Holiness visited the newly raised chortens and met several senior Buddhist masters who had gathered in Gelephu, including Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, Ganden Tripa Rinpoche and Sakya Gongma Trichen Rinpoche.

His visit also provided an opportunity to meet devotees from Bhutan and neighbouring regions who had travelled to receive his blessings.

At Lhodrak Nyidey Monastery in Bjemina, His Holiness expressed gratitude to His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and Her Majesty’s Yab and Yum for making his visit to Bhutan possible.

He also expressed hope of returning to Bhutan in the future. His Holiness said he was praying for the long life of His Majesty The King and for the removal of obstacles facing His Majesty and the nation.

The gathering at Bjemina attracted devotees from different parts of Bhutan and neighbouring countries, including Sikkim, India. Some had travelled to Bhutan specifically to see the Karmapa and receive his blessings.

Devotees from Sikkim expressed gratitude to His Majesty The King and the government for making the visit possible. For many, meeting the spiritual leader in person was an opportunity they had never imagined experiencing in their lifetime.

Bhutanese devotees also expressed gratitude to His Majesty The King for inviting the Karmapa to Bhutan.

Tshering Yangzom, 35, from Samdrup Jongkhar, said she was deeply moved by the opportunity to see His Holiness.

“I am deeply touched by this opportunity. We would never have imagined that we could meet such a great spiritual figure in person. Without His Majesty inviting him to Bhutan, this lifelong dream might have remained unfulfilled,” she said.

Tshering Palden, 31, from Gasa, said she had travelled to Gelephu Mindfulness City as a volunteer, but receiving blessings from His Holiness made the experience even more special.

“Coming here as a volunteer was already a meaningful experience, but receiving blessings from His Holiness was a great honour. I feel that it has added immense spiritual merit to my life,” she said.

The Karma Kagyu is one of the major schools of Tibetan Buddhism, with a lineage spanning approximately 900 years. The Gyalwang Karmapa is its spiritual head and has followers across several countries.

The historical relationship between the lineage and Bhutan dates back more than eight centuries to the First Karmapa’s visit to Paro.

His first visit to Bhutan, together with his participation in Project 108 and engagements with Bhutanese devotees, brought renewed attention to the longstanding religious connections between the Kingdom and the Karma Kagyu lineage.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu