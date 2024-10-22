𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐦𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐚 𝐜𝐚𝐫?

As the automotive industry adapts to shifting consumer preferences and regulatory changes, vehicle dealers are unveiling their latest pricing structures, reflecting comprehensive market trends and environmental taxes. With a keen focus on affordability, sustainability, and technological advancements, dealers have presented price adjustments across a wide range of models.

Business Bhutan brings the price of vehicles from two major vehicle dealers.

State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited (STCBL)

STCBL has revealed its updated price list, showcasing the selling price of various models both before and after taxes, for general consumers and quota holders alike. For example, the selling price of the LC 250 Prado (LX)/AT/Euro 6/2800cc diesel is Nu 7,018,797.08, which rises to Nu 16,363,097.46 with full tax. For quota holders, the price is slightly lower at Nu 15,403,097.46.

Similarly, the LC 250 Prado (AR) is listed at Nu 5,629,469.78, but with taxes, it increases to Nu 13,119,242. For quota holders, the price stands at Nu 12,159,242.13. The RAV4 Hybrid is priced at Nu 3,719,169.78, but with taxes, the price rises to Nu 4,675,413. For quota holders, the price is Nu 4,151,413.14, factoring in the Nu 800,000 quota benefit.

Under the commercial vehicle category, the selling price of the Coaster Bus Short is Nu 7,091,217.89, which increases to Nu 8,920,758.83 with taxes. The Raize (AT/CVT) starts at Nu 1,530,362.94, with a final price of Nu 2,852,176.13 after taxes.

The Fortuner model is priced at Nu 3,796,589.36, with the final price, including full tax, standing at Nu 7,199,666.84. For quota holders, it is priced at Nu 6,679,666.84. In the Innova category, the selling price is Nu 2,640,027.36, rising to Nu 3,010,202.98 after taxes, while for quota holders, it stands at Nu 2,930,202.98.

Zimdra Automobiles

Similarly, Zimdra Automobiles has also revealed its updated price list for various models. For instance, the base model of the Alto K10 LXI is priced at Nu 537,393 for quota holders, while general customers will pay Nu 763,469 with taxes. The Alto K10 VXI +AGS is priced at Nu 846,743 with tax, and at Nu 596,483 for quota holders.

The S-Presso models range from Nu 831,690 to Nu 922,747, including tax, while the quota prices vary from Nu 585,729 to Nu 650,343. The new Celerio models have a minimum price of Nu 768,809, with the maximum price reaching up to Nu 908,896. For quota holders, the price ranges from Nu 542,596 to Nu 642,001.

Fronx models show fluctuations, with tax-inclusive prices ranging from Nu 1,046,710 to Nu 1,108,838. For quota holders, the price is between Nu 738,006 and Nu 782,091. The pricing for Fronx (direct injection turbocharged) models varies from Nu 1,373,554 to Nu 1,602,818 for regular customers, while quota holders can purchase these models for between Nu 1,013,555 and Nu 1,242,818.

WagonR models range from Nu 849,777 to Nu 905,906 with tax; for quota holders, the price varies between Nu 599,044 and Nu 635,191.

In the EECO category, prices with taxes range from Nu 880,009 to Nu 859,774, while quota holders will pay between Nu 619,844 and Nu 605,486. The Swift models are priced from Nu 994,896 to Nu 1,192,363 with tax, and for quota holders, the prices range from Nu 701,367 to Nu 841,488.

The Brezza models start at Nu 1,297,582 for the LXI variant and Nu 1,349,992 for the VXI variant, inclusive of taxes. Quota holders can purchase these models for Nu 854,264 and Nu 889,195, respectively. The price for the Brezza ZXI variant starts at Nu 1,349,992 with tax, going up to Nu 1,809,020 for the ZXI + AT. For quota holders, the price is Nu 980,231 to Nu 1,329,021 for the ZXI + AT variant.

In the Ciaz series, the Delta variant is priced at Nu 1,345,156 with tax, while for quota holders, the price stands at Nu 885,843. The Alpha AT variant reaches Nu 1,710,572 with tax, and quota holders can buy it for Nu 1,230,572.

The Ertiga series starts at Nu 1,481,961 for the VXI variant, including tax, and quota holders can buy it for Nu 1,001,961. The ZXI + AT is priced at Nu 1,797,679 for general customers, while for quota holders, the selling price stands at Nu 1,317,679.

For the XL6 series, the price for the Zeta variant is listed at Nu 1,745,632 with tax, and the Alpha model is available at Nu 1,779,968. The XL6 Alpha + AT retails at Nu 1,978,760, including tax.

Lastly, the updated pricing includes models from other segments, such as the Jimny and Grand Vitara. The Jimny Zeta, for example, is priced at Nu 1,739,907 with tax, while for quota holders, the price is Nu 1,259,907. The Alpha Dual Tone AT reaches a price of Nu 1,975,548 with tax, while the Grand Vitara series is priced between Nu 1,730,694 and Nu 2,348,879.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu