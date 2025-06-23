147 Residents of Lungo have a health sub-post without a health worker

Health minister says plans are underway to assign a health worker

Though the shortage of health workers is a major issue confronted by the government, health minister, Tandin Wangchu, during the Question and Answer session of the ongoing Parliament, said the government is committed to bridhe health equity between urban and rural areas.

The issue was brought into focus when Member of Parliament (MP) Lhaba Lhaba of Khatoed-Laya Constituency raised questions about the absence of health workers in Lungo village, where no health personnel are currently stationed. The Minister acknowledged the concern, stating that although the government has made significant strides in establishing health facilities and providing basic infrastructure in rural areas, the lack of health professionals remains a major challenge.

“In Lungo, where approximately 147 residents live, a sub-post has already been constructed and is nearing completion, with electricity connection in progress. While no health worker is currently deployed there, plans are underway to assign a health assistant as soon as possible,” the Minister said.

He added that Laya, which has a population of around 1,026 people across four chiwogs, is currently served by a Basic Health Unit (BHU) with five beds, two health assistants, and a caretaker. However, the vast distance and difficult terrain continue to hinder effective healthcare delivery.

Remote Locations, Real Struggles

Meanwhile, MPs emphasized the urgent need for accessible health services in far-flung areas. They highlighted the difficulties faced by both health workers and residents, particularly in villages where only one health worker is stationed and often has to travel, leaving communities without care for extended periods.

The Minister acknowledged these realities, noting that the Ministry of Health deploys staff based on population needs, caseloads, and available infrastructure. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring adequate staffing in every region, despite logistical and human resource constraints.

Transport, Allowances, and Retention Challenges

In response to queries about incentives for health workers, the Minister explained that health staff may receive Daily Subsistence Allowance (DSA) and Traveling Daily Allowance (TDA) when traveling from the gewog to the district headquarters. However, no such allowance is provided for village-to-village travel, a gap the ministry acknowledges and is exploring ways to address.

Furthermore, retaining health workers and teachers in remote locations remains a persistent challenge. MPs pointed out that harsh living conditions, limited infrastructure, and personal safety concerns lead many to seek transfers, thereby disrupting essential services.

Emergency Preparedness and the Role of Female Health Workers

To ensure basic emergency care in underserved areas, the Minister said that health workers are trained to stabilize patients and provide initial treatment before referring them to larger hospitals. This system, though imperfect, helps address critical cases when immediate care is not available locally.

The Minister also stressed the importance of female health workers, particularly for maternal and child health services. “Female health workers are vital because they can provide gender-sensitive care and build stronger trust with women and children,” he said. However, he admitted that posting and retaining female health workers in remote areas remains difficult, and the ministry is actively looking for strategies to address this gap.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Rural Healthcare

While the government has made commendable efforts in building health infrastructure and improving access to basic services, ensuring consistent staffing of qualified health professionals in remote regions remains a key challenge. The Ministry of Health is currently working on, deploying more health assistants to underserved village, improving transportation and communication infrastructure, reviewing allowance structures for frontline workers and strengthening recruitment and retention policies, especially for remote and high-altitude areas

The Health Minister assured the Parliament that the government remains deeply committed to bridging the healthcare gap between urban and rural Bhutan. As the nation continues its journey toward equity in health access, the voices of those in remote communities will remain central to future reforms.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu