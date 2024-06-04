145 foreign nurses to be recruited
The recruited nurses will be deployed at JDWNRH, where the shortfalls and the need for specialized services are most acute

The Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) has given the green signal to the Ministry of Health (MoH) to recruit 145 foreign nurses for the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH).

The health secretary, Pemba Wangchuk highlighted a critical attrition rate of 30 percent among nurses at JDWNRH, necessitating urgent measures to mitigate the impact on healthcare services. “We need to come up with different strategies to tackle this issue,” the secretary stated.

The health secretary said that the foreign nurses, who may come from any country, will be carefully selected to ensure that they meet the highest standards of service. “The foreign nurses will be recruited as per the requirement and must follow the procedures set by the National Medical Services (NMS),” the secretary added, emphasizing the need for qualified and experienced professionals who can meet the specific demands of country’s healthcare environment.

“Upon applying, they will undergo a thorough assessment of their qualifications, experience, and suitability for the roles. The NMS will conduct continuous monitoring and regular assessments to ensure that the quality of care remains uncompromised.”

The health secretary also added that to facilitate a smooth integration, the recruited nurses will receive orientation on Bhutanese culture and the local healthcare system. They will also be trained on local medical protocols, patient care practices, and effective communication within a multicultural hospital environment.

With the skilled foreign nurses being recruited, the secretary said that they are to alleviate the critical shortage of nursing staff, reduce the backlog of cases, and lessen the workload on current healthcare workers. “We expect that with the addition of skilled foreign nurses, we can fill up critical positions, reduce the backlog of cases, and decrease the pressure on our existing staff,” the secretary added.

The secretary shared that they are planning to recruit the nurses as soon as possible to minimize the work pressure on the existing staffs. “The urgency of the recruitment process is driven by the current burnout and pressure faced by the existing nursing staff, which may lead to further resignations if not addressed promptly.”

Meanwhile, the recruited nurses will be deployed at JDWNRH, where the shortfalls and the need for specialized services are shortage at national referral hospital.

Regarding the family of foreign nurses, the secretary said that the families of the foreign nurses would be eligible for dependent permits under immigration rules of the country.

The deployment of these 145 foreign nurses at JDWNRH is expected to significantly reduce the pressure on high-demand departments and improve overall service delivery.

According to reports, the RCSC also approved the recruitment of three anesthetists at JDWNRH.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu

Post Views: 76
