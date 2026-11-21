Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) is making progress across economic growth, infrastructure, education, healthcare and governance. However, a troubling contradiction is emerging: while the economy expands and development indicators improve, youth unemployment is rising, more Bhutanese are leaving the country and fertility rates continue to decline.

With more than 71,000 Bhutanese working overseas, youth unemployment increasing from 15.9 percent to 18.5 percent and annual births declining by 26 percent over the past decade, the country’s challenge is increasingly about retaining its people, creating meaningful employment and safeguarding its demographic future.

Presenting the findings of the Mid-Term Review (MTR) of the Nu 512 billion 13th Plan during the 33rd Meet-the-Press session, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay acknowledged significant progress but said several areas required stronger interventions as the Government entered the second half of its term.

“The Mid-Term Review of the 13th Plan showed significant progress, though there are areas where we need to strengthen our efforts,” the PM said.

Economically, GDP has increased from Nu 280 billion in 2023 to Nu 364 billion. Hydropower generation capacity has risen from 2,452 megawatts (MW) to 3,576 MW following the commissioning of the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II and three smaller projects: Yungichhu, Burgangchhu and Suchhu.

Non-hydropower exports have increased from 47 percent to 63 percent, while tourist arrivals rose from slightly over 103,000 in 2023 to nearly 210,000 in 2025. The Government has also approved 35 new foreign direct investment projects worth Nu 226 billion.

Despite the overall employment rate improving from 94.1 percent to 96.55 percent, youth unemployment has increased to 18.5 percent. This suggests that economic expansion is not generating sufficient opportunities for young people entering the labour market.

The departure of more than 71,000 Bhutanese, many young, educated and skilled, compounds the problem. While overseas employment offers better income opportunities for individuals and families, sustained outmigration raises concerns about retaining skilled workers and developing the human capital needed to drive future growth.

This challenge becomes particularly important as Bhutan pursues Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) and its 21st Century Economic Roadmap. Both require a capable domestic workforce, specialised skills and entrepreneurial talent. Without sufficient opportunities at home, Bhutan risks losing some of the very people needed to realise these ambitions.

The demographic outlook is equally concerning. The total fertility rate has fallen below the replacement level of 2.1, while annual births have declined by 26 percent over the past decade. The Government has launched the Third Child Plus Programme and is finalising the Sustainable Population Development Plan. However, reversing this trend will require more than incentives. Employment security, affordable housing, childcare and confidence in the future will influence whether young families choose to build their lives in Bhutan.

Beyond these challenges, the Government reported progress in agriculture and rural connectivity. A total of 290 chain-link fencing projects have protected 45,724 acres of farmland, benefiting 20,440 households. Another 169 farm roads have been constructed, 257 improved and 110 blacktopped.

In education, 170 new Early Childhood Care and Development centres have been established, taking the total to 713. Infrastructure improvements have begun in 34 schools, the monthly school meal stipend has increased from Nu 1,500 to Nu 3,100, and the One Egg per Student per Day programme has been introduced. Curriculum reforms are aligning education with the Cambridge framework, while around 18,000 teachers have received professional development training. An international school was also established in August 2026 in partnership with Singapore-based EtonHouse International Group.

Healthcare has recorded significant gains, with three major hospitals in Mongar, Samtse and Gidakom completed. New urban health centres have been established in Thimphu and Phuentsholing, while Trashigang Hospital has been renovated and expanded. The Electronic Patient Information System now covers 92 percent of patients. Bhutan has also achieved the elimination of measles, rubella, leprosy, neonatal tetanus and poliomyelitis.

On governance, the PM highlighted Bhutan’s international rankings, placing 18th among 182 countries in the Global Corruption Perceptions Index and 21st among 163 countries in the Global Peace Index, ranking first in South Asia in both.

Civil service reforms have continued in line with His Majesty The King’s Royal Kasho, including structural changes and training for more than 700 civil servants under the Enlightened Entrepreneurial Bureaucracy programme. Digital systems for border management, customs and construction approvals have also been introduced to improve efficiency and service delivery.

Substance abuse among young people remains another serious concern. The Government is strengthening efforts to establish drug-free schools and has established a special school at Yonphula in Trashigang to support young people affected by substance abuse.

The central challenge now is implementation. The Government is making mid-term adjustments, revising projects to align with GMC and the 21st Century Economic Roadmap, and strengthening accountability among implementing agencies.

For major investments, including those supported through India’s Project Tied Assistance, agency heads have been asked to provide written commitments to ensure timely completion. The Annual Performance Agreement has also been reintroduced, linking the performance of government agencies and local governments to the Royal Civil Service Commission’s Executive Performance Dashboard.

These measures are intended to strengthen accountability and move agencies from planning towards measurable delivery.

“The remaining years of the 13th Five-Year Plan are critical. We will implement any necessary measures to deliver the promises in the plan to create jobs, improve livelihoods, strengthen our economy, and enhance the well-being of our people,” Dasho Tshering Tobgay said.

The mid-term assessment presents a mixed picture. Bhutan is making measurable progress in infrastructure, public services and economic expansion, but rising youth unemployment, outmigration and declining fertility expose deeper structural challenges. Ultimately, the success of the 13th Plan will depend not only on GDP growth, completed projects or increased electricity generation, but also on whether young Bhutanese can find meaningful employment, families can build secure futures and citizens see opportunities to remain and contribute at home.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu