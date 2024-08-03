13th Edition and still going strong

The 13th edition of Bhutan Echoes: Drukyul’s Literature and Arts Festival (DLAF) begins today, the 3rd of August 2024. It brings together luminaries from the world of Arts and Literature, including Bhutanese writers and artists. Business Bhutan’s Sherab Dorji spoke to two key persons of the festival Director, Tshering Tashi and Media Focal Person, Sonam Wangmo about the festival and more.

What’s makes this year’s DLAF different from the ones held earlier?

Sonam Wangmo: This year we are emphasizing and including the “arts” element. Bhutan Echoes: Drukyul’s Festival is now Bhutan Echoes Drukyul’s Literature and Arts Festival. This would be the biggest difference.

Additionally, this is the third year that an all Bhutanese team is leading the festival under the stewardship of Her Majesty Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck and supported mainly by the India-Bhutan foundation. We also have the support of many other local and international partners. The festival is very much the gathering and uplifting of many hands for the benefit of the Bhutanese people.

Every year we strive to improve and grow and learn, and be of service to the king, people and the nation.

This is the 13th year of the festival. What have been some of the most significant moments of the festival?

Tshering Tashi: During one the festivals, a young American girl captivated the audience with her spoken poetry. Like many in the hall, I was totally drawn in by this style of poetry. While I listened intently, I heard another voice nearby reciting the poem in perfect synchronization, word by word. Curious, I talked to the Bhutanese girl who revealed that she was a student of English literature. She provided insights into Sarah’s literary works. Following the performance, I rushed to the book shop to buy her books only to find out that all were sold out. As many people were looking for the book, we had to order more books from Delhi. I got few signed and gave one to my eight-year-old daughter who was thrilled. Later, I learnt of a heartwarming incident where my cousin who found Sarah’s lost purse in Thimphu town. The two became friends. Inspired by Sarah, my daughter who is the festival. These incidents further enriched this unforgettable moment.

Once, I was sitting in the back of the hall taking down notes to see how we could improve the next year’s festival. The man sitting next to me was also quietly taking down notes. We chatted and it was not long before I found out that he was one of our speakers from Australia. We met again in JLF and had the chance to invite him back to Bhutan as a speaker. I got my two nephews to meet Professor Toby Walsh. Rest is history. As a result, two of my nephews are now his students in UNSW.

Each edition of the Bhutan Echoes has been unique and memorable. Last year’s stand out. This was the first time that an all-Bhutanese team, predominantly consisting of young woman, produced the festival. For me, collaborating with the young, creative mind is a treasured memory. The atmosphere before and during the festival was filled with excitement as all of us came together to create a magical experience to be shared with the country. The festival became an enchanting moment. It evoked a range of emotions from tears to laughter, with some tense moments in between. On the final day, our patron, Her Majesty the Queen Mother, invited all of us on the stage. We stood together, joined hands, and took three deep bows in front of the audience. The standing ovation we received captured the unforgettable moments we shared.

One objective of the festival is to inject love for art and literature, apart from promoting it, in the veins of Bhutanese, especially the youth. How has the festival fared in this aspect?

Tshering Tashi: The influence and impact of art and literature is too complex and too expensive to be measured by mere numbers not only in Bhutan but across the world.

But we understand that art and literature has a deep and profound influence and impact on how we see and experience ourselves and how we see and experience the world at large. Additionally books and art is a reflection of our society, it allows us to see where we are coming from and where we need to go. The act of creating art and writing and reading books allows us to be in tune with our deeper selves, which then affects how we move about in the world.

Literature and the arts helps us make better decisions as individuals and as a nation at large. The more we read, the better informed we are. The more art we make, the more sensitive, and the wiser we are.

We believe that Bhutan Echoes provides the platform for young people to express themselves while also providing opportunities for the young people and the community at large to engage with authors, artists and thought leaders from Indian and abroad.

We’ve been doing this for the last thirteen years consistently and continually. Every year we also make it a point to promote authors with new books on stage as well as on our social media platforms.

Anecdotally, over the last thirteen years we have seen a burgeoning of writers who are publishing and self-publishing. I think for a nation like ours literature and arts is what we can export. There are no limits now with connectivity and the internet at our disposal.

Also we are natural storytellers, musicians and artists. We need to continue to nurture that innate talent and creativity.

What are some challenges faced?

Sonam Wangmo: We are very grateful for all our supporters, especially India House. They are our most avid supporter. But sustained funding still proves to be a challenge. We hope to create a trust fund that will sustain literature and the arts for many more generations to come.

How could the Bhutanese community contribute to make the festival more vibrant?

Sonam Wangmo: Drukyul’s Literature and Arts Festival is for everyone. Everyone has a stake in it. Vibrancy comes from the involvement of the community at all levels. We invite anyone with ideas and anyone who wants to be involved to step forward.

Going ahead, what are some special plans that the festival has?

Sonam Wangmo: We are always idea-ting! We have many, many plans. Can’t wait to share them with you next year!