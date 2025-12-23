118 Regulatory Hurdles Resolved in First Phase

In a landmark achievement for Bhutan’s business landscape, the Bhutan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) has successfully resolved 118 of 235 regulatory issues in the first phase of its ambitious reform initiative. While the second phase outcomes are expected in the coming fiscal year, this milestone marks a decisive step toward streamlining approvals, boosting investment, and creating a more business-friendly environment.

Among the 118 resolved issues, several had long been obstacles for private enterprises—from filming permits to telecom infrastructure approvals. The streamlined processes now allow filmmakers to obtain online permits for shooting at multiple locations and to use costumes representing public organizations, including the police, without bureaucratic delays. This was achieved through coordinated meetings between BICMA, the Royal Bhutan Police, and Thromdes, simplifying approvals and cutting red tape.

Significant reforms also addressed telecommunications infrastructure. In July 2024, Thimphu Thromde revised fees for telecom monopole installations, reducing the previous Nu. 20,000 annual charge to a more reasonable structure: an initial fee of Nu. 5,000 for new installations covering service, environmental clearance, and other costs, and an annual fee of Nu. 3,000 per pole. Telecom operators, including Bhutan Telecom and TashiCell, welcomed the revised fees, and Thromde has approved seven sites for TashiCell and eight for Bhutan Telecom, resolving longstanding approval and pricing bottlenecks.

The BCCI also tackled barriers in the creative sector. Restrictions under BICMA’s filming rules, which had discouraged foreign filmmakers, were lifted. The Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) has been waived for short films, promotional content, and documentaries shot in Bhutan, opening the door for more international projects.

In the hospitality sector, regulatory clarity was provided for niche resorts, tented accommodations, and lodges below the four-star category. While foreign investment in these smaller hotels remains restricted under the revised FDI policy—allowing local businesses to flourish—investors now have clearer guidance for establishing new ventures in the permitted categories.

Education reforms were another highlight. With Bhutanese professionals often seeking opportunities abroad, private schools struggled to recruit high-quality teachers locally. Recognizing this challenge, the Department of Labour under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE) has added teaching positions to the Critical Skills Shortage List, enabling schools to hire qualified expatriate teachers.

Looking ahead, the BCCI has been entrusted with an additional 955 documents, including acts, regulations, policies, guidelines, SOPs, and executive orders. These will form the framework for the second phase of regulatory review, which involves detailed consultations with legal experts and sector stakeholders.

“The final outcome of the second phase can only be realized in the coming fiscal year,” said Tandy Wangchuk, President of BCCI. “This phase involves comprehensive reviews, legal consultations, and aligning 955 laws and regulations with the needs of the private sector.”

The chamber has already engaged key stakeholders across sectors—telecommunications, aviation, and beyond—to ensure reforms are practical, relevant, and impactful. The BCCI’s efforts signal a new era of efficiency, transparency, and collaboration between the government and private enterprise, reinforcing Bhutan’s reputation as an emerging hub for responsible business and investment.

With 118 regulatory hurdles cleared, the first phase sets a precedent for dynamic, inclusive, and forward-looking economic governance, while the second phase promises even more transformative outcomes. For Bhutanese businesses and investors, the message is clear: the nation is ready to do business, innovate, and grow—with a framework designed to empower, protect, and inspire.

Sherab Dorji

From Thimphu