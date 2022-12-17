115th National Day-Sentiments from the Soul

On December 17, 1907, Trongsa Penlop Ugyen Wangchuck became Bhutan’s first King and laid the foundations of the Wangchuck Dynasty. Since then, under different Kings, Bhutan has witnessed unprecedented peace and prosperity. December 17, is thus, celebrated as the National Day of the country.

As the COVID 19 pandemic hit the world, many countries, including Bhutan had to resort to unparalleled means to protect her citizens. Due to this, the last two National Days had to be celebrated with minimum people and without the public. However, the 115th National Day this year at the historic Changligmithang and in other parts of the country once again brings the nation together. There is joy and the entire Nation would be celebrating directly and indirectly.

In order to enable people to express their feelings, Business Bhutan spoke to different people; from those in Bhutan to others outside the nation on what the National Day means and their messages if any.

Prime Minister Lyonchhen Dr Lotay Tshering

National Day is a day for all of us to be proud of and a day to express our undying gratitude to our monarchs for bringing Bhutan to where it is today. It is a day to pray that Bhutan will get to where His Majesty the King wants us to go, and it is also a day to thank their Majesties for where we are now and where we will be in the near future, in order to pave the way for where we all want to go; a day to hope and dream. As Bhutanese we have to feel this every day; yet the National Day is like a reminder to all the Bhutanese. It is a day where every Bhutanese raises their hands and says “Palden Drukpa Gyalo”, which means, let our country win by uniting all Bhutanese for this once-a-year event.

One significant difference in the last 10-12 years is that we all look forward to hear His Majesty the King’s address. His Majesty only addresses the entire nation on the National Day and everyone has the opportunity to hear his Majesty’s inner calling. For me, not as Prime Minister, but as a Bhutanese, we had always been looking for His Majesty’s National Address, which is exactly what is giving me all the excitement. There are officials who are going to note down the important messages from the National Address, which would be implemented.

Opposition Leader, Dorji Wangdi

National Day is a momentous occasion to cherish the past and relish the hope for the future. In particular, it is a solemn occasion to pay our gratitude to our benevolent Wangchuck Dynasty and pray for the eternal glory and happiness of the nation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Tandi Dorji

National Day is the day to dedicate and thank all the successive monarchs for bringing Bhutan to where it is today. The 115th National Day is particularly significant as this is the first celebration after the COVID 19 pandemic and also the most transformative national day, and it is a day where we all must believe in the future of His Majesty.

Minister of Information and Communication, Karma Donnen Wangdi

After being rudely shaken awake by the pandemic, we are now setting our “national priorities” straight under the impeccable leadership of our beloved King, for the sake of our unborn child. In simple yet significant terms, National Day signifies the coming together of the Bhutanese people in unity, in a national endeavor towards making Bhutan a better place.

Education Minister, Jai Bir Rai

National Day is a day to be proud of being a Bhutanese and to create the future Bhutan as a Bhutanese. It is a day to remember events of unity, the Bhutanese spirit embodied in our Kings and to pay our gratitude to our Kings. The day inspires us to continue to build and rebuild the nation in the future.

Kezang Dema, student, College of Science and Technology (CST)

National Day reminds us that being separated will result in weakness and that unity brings out the best in all of us. It is a day for all of us to pledge our complete loyalty to the Wangchuck Dynasty and pray for the Royal Family’s long lives, health, and happiness.

Tashi Norbu, National topper in BCSE 2022(Technical category)

National Day is the present, but it brings the dimensions of history and the future to the present. It is a day to thank our succession kings and to resolutely promise to deliver results and materialize visions conceived by His Majesty, our King. His Majesty’s National Address is what makes the day and gives it much more symbolism and history. For me, His Majesty’s speech as a whole is a defining moment in our history, and each word weighs and takes its place in history.

Purna Gurung from Brisbane, Australia

National Day is a significant day for me as it reminds us of hardship and the contributions made by our Wangchuck dynasty. I truly missed my country, relatives , friends but i am surely going to listen to my king’s speech and celebrate in my own way. Its a proud moment for us to celebrate.

Kinley Wangmo from the Maldives

Despite living abroad, we still have the same feelings for the National Day. We will also celebrate the National Day here, and I am excited to wear our national dress. We have practiced several programs. This year’s celebration is going to be grand. It is sad that I cannot see His Majesty in person and listen to the National Address. But I am going to listen to His Majesty’s speech through Facebook.

Hotem Drukpa from Perth, Australia

I am going to join other Bhutanese residing here, and it is going to be a big event, and the event is scheduled to happen from 9 a.m. in the morning until 9 p.m. in the evening.

Tshering Buthi from Perth, Australia

National Day is a day for me to be proud of being a Bhutanese citizen under benevolent kings, and it is a day to remember our great leaders and their contributions to the nation and her people. This is a day to rejoice what we call Gross National Happiness (GNH) and to honor our great leaders for making our country a better and healthier place to live. Most importantly, December 17 is the birthday of Bhutan.

Pema Lhamo from Canberra, Australia

National Day, the 17th of December every year, is not only a day to cherish and commemorate the coronation of the very first monarch but also a day to pay tribute to our monarchy. It is simply not a day-long program to celebrate; rather, it’s a day we reflect on ourselves as Bhutanese. It is time for all of us to act as one, to be united as always, and to embrace the act of the one and only unsung hero, the succession of monarchs. Despite the fact that we are currently living abroad, we are just as excited as all Bhutanese to celebrate the day.

Kinley Yonten, Managing Editor of Business Bhutan

National Day is a great occasion to remember how our nation got unified under visionary monarchs. It is a day for the citizens to celebrate together and be united. I would say that the people must forget all the differences and be proud as Bhutanese. It gives me immense satisfaction and determination in continuing with the same spirit and same thoughts toward the nation and our visionary monarchs. Apart from the celebration within the country, Bhutanese living outside the country are also observing the significant day.

Dechen Tshomo from Cayman, United Kingdom

Sending greetings from UK on National Day to all the Bhutanese, Dechen Tshomo shares that it is so proud to be citizen of such a glorious nation. Thanking the noble leaders, she prays, “May His Majesty live long and may tranquility and prosperity prevail in the land of Druk Yul.”

