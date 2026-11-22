10CRIC Payment Options – A Practical Guide for Indian Players

Why payment options matter at 10CRIC When you sit down to place a bet on cricket or spin the reels of a live casino, the first thing on your mind is often “how quickly can I fund my account and cash out when I win?”. 10CRIC understands that Indian players value both speed and safety, so the platform offers a mix of traditional banks, cards, and home‑grown e‑wallets. The right payment method can also affect the bonus you receive – some deposits unlock a larger welcome bonus, while others may have stricter wagering requirements. Besides the obvious convenience, the choice of payment method influences verification steps, withdrawal fees and the overall mobile experience. This guide walks you through every major option, compares their pros and cons, and gives you the exact steps to get the money flowing without a hitch.

Deposit methods – getting money in Depositing at 10CRIC is a fairly straightforward process. After you log in, click “Deposit”, pick your favourite method, enter the amount and confirm. The platform usually credits the funds instantly, especially when you use card or e‑wallet options. Indian banks and cards Visa and MasterCard – accepted worldwide, instant credit.

Debit cards linked to major Indian banks (SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Axis).

NetBanking via NPCI – works for most public and private sector banks. These are the safest for players who prefer to keep everything within the banking ecosystem. However, some cards may be blocked by the bank for gambling, so always check with your provider first. E‑wallets and payment gateways PayTM – popular, instant, and supports small deposits.

PhonePe – works through UPI, no need to share card numbers.

Google Pay – fast QR‑code scanning, instantly reflected balance.

Neteller & Skrill – international e‑wallets, good for larger sums. E‑wallets often come with lower transaction fees and faster clearance. They are also handy for players who want to keep a separate gambling wallet for budgeting purposes.

Withdrawal methods – cashing out your winnings Winning a big bet feels great, but the excitement fades quickly if the withdrawal process drags on. 10CRIC offers several ways to pull money out, each with its own processing time and verification requirement. Generally, you’ll need to have completed the KYC (Know Your Customer) verification before the first withdrawal. This involves uploading a government‑issued ID, a proof of address and sometimes a selfie. Once verified, most withdrawal methods are processed within 24‑48 hours, though some “instant payout” e‑wallets can be faster. Popular withdrawal routes Bank transfer – safest for large amounts, takes 2‑3 business days.

UPI (Google Pay / PhonePe) – often credited within a few hours.

E‑wallets (PayTM, Neteller) – usually the quickest, sometimes instant.

Card refunds – possible but slower, and not all cards support it. Remember, each method may have a minimum withdrawal limit (often ₹500) and a maximum per transaction. Check the table below for exact figures.

Speed, limits and fees – quick comparison Below is a snapshot of the most common payment methods at 10CRIC, showing how fast they work, any limits and typical fees you might encounter. Method Deposit Speed Withdrawal Speed Min/Max Limits (₹) Typical Fees Visa / MasterCard Instant 1‑2 days (card refund) 100 / 50,000 0‑2 % NetBanking (NPCI) Instant 1‑2 days 200 / 100,000 Zero PayTM / PhonePe (UPI) Instant Within few hours 100 / 75,000 Zero Neteller / Skrill Instant Same day 500 / 200,000 0‑1 % Bank Transfer 1‑2 days 2‑3 days 1,000 / 500,000 Zero The numbers above are typical but can vary slightly depending on your bank’s processing time or the e‑wallet’s internal policies. Always double‑check the exact fees on the deposit/withdrawal page before confirming.

Security, verification and the licence Security is the backbone of any reputable gambling site. 10CRIC runs under a recognised licence that mandates strict data‑protection standards and regular audits. Your personal and financial information is encrypted with SSL technology, so no one can sniff your credentials. The KYC process is not a hurdle but a safety net. By confirming your identity, you protect yourself from fraud and also unlock higher withdrawal limits. Typically you’ll need a PAN card or Aadhar for ID verification, plus a recent utility bill for address proof. Once approved, future withdrawals are processed without repeatedly asking for documents.

Mobile payments and app experience Most Indian players prefer betting on the go, and 10CRIC delivers a smooth mobile‑first website plus a native app for Android. The app mirrors the desktop payment options, letting you deposit via UPI or e‑wallets with just a few taps. Push notifications warn you when a withdrawal is processed, so you’re never left guessing. If you’re using a data‑lite phone, the lite version of the site strips away heavy graphics but keeps all payment functionalities. Remember to keep the app updated – new versions often add faster “instant payout” methods and improve security patches.

FAQs – quick answers about payment options Can I use the same method for deposit and withdrawal? Yes, you can. Using the same method simplifies verification and often speeds up the payout. Some e‑wallets, like PayTM, allow both deposit and withdrawal without extra fees. What if my card gets declined? First, check with your bank – many Indian banks block gambling transactions by default. You can request the bank to lift the block or switch to an e‑wallet that bypasses the card network entirely. Is there a fee for withdrawing to a bank account? Generally no, but some banks may levy a small processing charge on inbound transfers. It’s wise to ask your bank about any inbound fees before requesting a large payout. Do I need to verify my account before I get a welcome bonus? The bonus is usually credited immediately after the first deposit, but to withdraw any winnings you’ll have to finish KYC. Some bonuses may have a lower wagering requirement if you verify early.

Final tips for smooth transactions at 10CRIC Pick a payment method that matches your typical betting size – e‑wallets for frequent small bets, bank transfers for high‑roller sessions. Keep your identification documents handy for a quick KYC pass, and always double‑check the minimum/maximum limits before you deposit. Lastly, use the mobile app for on‑the‑spot deposits, especially when you’re watching a live cricket match. Fast, secure, and you’ll never miss a betting window. Happy gaming and may your winnings roll in as quickly as your deposits!