108 Stupas, Nine Hours, One Historic Achievement: Bhutan Enters Guinness World Records

His Majesty The King never set out to make history by breaking a world record. When His Majesty first shared the vision of raising 108 Jangchub Chortens (Stupas of Enlightenment) in a single day on February 21, 2026, it was never about a place in the Guinness World Records or a line in the world’s record books. It was about something far greater – a sacred offering to the world, an expression of faith and devotion, and an invitation for humanity to come together in prayer.

But on November 1, 2026, as the winter morning unfolded in Gelephu, that vision became an extraordinary reality. In just nine hours, all 108 Buddhist stupas rose simultaneously along the Mau Chhu river corridor at Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), earning Bhutan a place in the Guinness World Records.

What began as a King’s spiritual vision became a world-record achievement. Bhutan had not set out to compete with the world, but the world came to witness what Bhutan had accomplished.

Known as Project 108, the historic undertaking brought together thousands of volunteers, construction teams, Buddhist masters, monks, nuns and participants from Bhutan and abroad. It was an extraordinary demonstration of coordination, collective devotion and national participation, transforming a monumental vision into a reality within a single day.

The construction began at 3 am, as teams of 20 to 23 volunteers assembled at their designated locations along the river corridor. Working simultaneously across the 108 sites, the teams raised the sacred structures while monks conducted consecration ceremonies in accordance with Buddhist religious traditions.

The Guinness World Records adjudicator confirmed the achievement after verifying that the attempt fulfilled the prescribed requirements. The record criteria required at least 85 newly constructed stupas to be built simultaneously and consecrated according to local religious traditions, with monks present at the designated sites. The organisers also submitted the required documentation and video evidence for verification.

By the end of the nine-hour record attempt, all 108 stupas had been completed and consecrated, surpassing the minimum requirement and achieving the historic target envisioned by His Majesty.

Each Jangchub Chorten stands 15 metres tall, with 108 metres separating consecutive structures. Arranged in a single line, the 108 monuments stretch approximately 11.7 kilometres along the Mau Chhu river corridor within the planned city.

The scale of the achievement becomes even more remarkable when viewed against the months of preparation that preceded November 1. The project required extensive site development, foundation work, material preparation, logistical arrangements and coordination across 108 separate locations.

The structures did not rise from untouched ground in nine hours. The foundations and essential preparatory work had been completed in advance, allowing the construction teams to concentrate on the simultaneous raising of the monuments on the historic day. It was the culmination of months of planning, engineering, preparation and collective commitment.

Around 40,000 volunteers participated in the project, contributing to construction activities and supporting the massive operation across the sites. Coordinating workers, equipment, construction materials and religious arrangements along an 11.7-kilometre corridor required an extraordinary level of organisation and cooperation.

Beyond the construction itself, Project 108 became an immense spiritual gathering. Around 149,000 people voluntarily participated in a collective mantra recitation from within and outside Bhutan. Devotees gathered along the banks of the Mau Chhu to recite prayers and mantras, while eminent Buddhist masters and monastic representatives from different traditions joined the sacred ceremonies.

Project 108 forms part of the larger vision for Gelephu Mindfulness City, conceived by His Majesty The King as a new economic centre in southern Bhutan. The city seeks to create opportunities for investment, employment and economic diversification while placing environmental sustainability, cultural preservation, mindfulness and Gross National Happiness at the heart of its development.

In this context, the 108 Jangchub Chortens are more than the first prominent physical features of the emerging city. They establish a spiritual foundation for a development vision that seeks to bring together modern economic aspirations and Bhutan’s enduring spiritual and cultural values.

Rising along the Mau Chhu, the stupas create a sacred corridor through the planned city, giving physical expression to the aspiration that Gelephu should become a place where material progress and spiritual well-being advance together.

With all 108 Jangchub Chortens now standing along the Mau Chhu, Project 108 has achieved its historic construction and consecration milestone. The wider development of Gelephu Mindfulness City, including infrastructure, investment and economic activities, will continue in the years ahead.

However, the significance of November 1 will not be measured by the world record alone. Guinness World Records may have recognised the extraordinary feat of raising and consecrating 108 stupas simultaneously, but the deeper achievement lies in what brought them into being: a vision that united a nation, brought together spiritual communities from across the world and transformed an unprecedented undertaking into a collective offering for humanity.

His Majesty’s vision was never simply to build 108 stupas in nine hours. It was to create something whose significance would endure far beyond the nine hours in which it was accomplished.

And that is perhaps the greatest record of all.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu