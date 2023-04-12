Lhuentse NC candidates to cater the needs of citizens
Lhuentse NC candidates to cater the needs of citizens
Lhuentse NC candidates to cater the needs of citizens
Four NC candidates for Dagana Dzongkhag
Lhuentse NC candidates to cater the needs of citizens
MICE tourism important for Bhutan’s economy 
Business houses breaching terms and conditions top consumer complaint 
Trending Now
Lhuentse NC candidates to cater the needs of citizens

Lhuentse NC candidates to cater the needs of citizens

The two lone candidates for the upcoming National Council (NC) election of Lhuentse Dzongkhag pledged to review the plans and policies to ensure that their Dzongkhag is developed fairly with other Dzongkhag.

47 years old, Kelzang Lhundup from Maenbi geowg had  worked for almost 26 years in civil service and 11 years as a district engineer in the public sector. 

He holds a Bachelor in Civil Engineering from KL University in Andhra Pradesh, India.

Kelzang said that he will serve the people and the nation with commitment with the slogan ‘I am your voice.’

Kelzang pledged to safeguard the sanctity of the Constitution placing greater priority on sovereignty and national security matters, to be responsive towards citizens’ needs, to focus and redress on constituency concerns and aspirations. 
The candidate will review the 13th Five Year Plan and ensure that the Dzongkhag is allocated with a fair share of national resources. 

Similarly, 39 years old Tshering Penjor from  Minjey gewog has a Post-Graduate Diploma in Financial Management from the Royal Institute of Management (RIM) and Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Pune, India.

Before joining politics, Tshering Penjor had worked with Royal Audit Authority (RAA) for almost 11 years as an Auditor and almost 4 years as a  business man and contractor in the construction industry and worked for more than three years in Australia.

Tshering Penjor pledged to secure a strong nation for all times, a conducive environment for private sector development, motivate public servants for effective and efficient service delivery, impactful legislation for good governance, transparency, accountability, and minimum administration burden.

Tshering also pledged to review plans and policies for better utilization of scarce national resources and societal impact. He wants to participate in decision making methodology. 

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu

Post Views: 19
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Lhuentse NC candidates to cater the needs of citizens

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Lhuentse NC candidates to cater the needs of citizens
Lhuentse NC candidates to cater the needs of citizens