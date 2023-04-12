Lhuentse NC candidates to cater the needs of citizens

The two lone candidates for the upcoming National Council (NC) election of Lhuentse Dzongkhag pledged to review the plans and policies to ensure that their Dzongkhag is developed fairly with other Dzongkhag.

47 years old, Kelzang Lhundup from Maenbi geowg had worked for almost 26 years in civil service and 11 years as a district engineer in the public sector.

He holds a Bachelor in Civil Engineering from KL University in Andhra Pradesh, India.

Kelzang said that he will serve the people and the nation with commitment with the slogan ‘I am your voice.’

Kelzang pledged to safeguard the sanctity of the Constitution placing greater priority on sovereignty and national security matters, to be responsive towards citizens’ needs, to focus and redress on constituency concerns and aspirations.

The candidate will review the 13th Five Year Plan and ensure that the Dzongkhag is allocated with a fair share of national resources.

Similarly, 39 years old Tshering Penjor from Minjey gewog has a Post-Graduate Diploma in Financial Management from the Royal Institute of Management (RIM) and Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Pune, India.

Before joining politics, Tshering Penjor had worked with Royal Audit Authority (RAA) for almost 11 years as an Auditor and almost 4 years as a business man and contractor in the construction industry and worked for more than three years in Australia.

Tshering Penjor pledged to secure a strong nation for all times, a conducive environment for private sector development, motivate public servants for effective and efficient service delivery, impactful legislation for good governance, transparency, accountability, and minimum administration burden.

Tshering also pledged to review plans and policies for better utilization of scarce national resources and societal impact. He wants to participate in decision making methodology.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu