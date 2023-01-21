Govt yet to decide which minister will step-down

There are five, including the PM who wants to step down and go to their constituencies

The government is yet to decide which minister will resign, as there will only be nine ministries with the transformation. The Ministry of Information and Communication (MoIC) and the Minister of Labor and Human Resources (MoLHR) has been merged.

During meet the press on 20 January, the Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering said that it was discussed with some of the cabinet ministers on dissolution of one ministerial portfolio.

The prime minister (PM) said that he was the first to opt stepping down, which was followed by four other ministers.

Having the role as party president, the PM said that he had not even visited some of his constituencies. It would be good for him to step-down, visit and meet with people, communicate and interact with the people, running the party.

During the induction of new minister when the then home minister, Dasho Sherub Gyeltshen resigned, cabinet ministers had even came forward to resign should the prime minister want new faces.

The Pm said that later four minister came forward to stepdown saying prime minister resigning should not be option. Other four ministers said that they could not visit their constituencies for shouldering the ministerial responsibilities and stating each of them wanted to resign.

Dr. Tandin Dorji, minister of foreign affairs and external trade, is one of the four ministers who wanted to stepdown and run the party, according to PM.

Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Yeshey Penjor, Ministers of Home Affairs, Ugyen Dorji, and Karma Donnen Wangdi showed their intention as well.

Lyonchhen has stopped taking justification from other ministers after receiving justification from four of them, according to the PM, and one of the five will step down.

Even the minister for labor and human resource had shown interest to surrender the post as there is no specific ministry of labour.

The prime minister stated that because it is an absolute action, it will not take long; “I could still insist that my friend consider what I have reported.” PM said, adding that it is his moral responsibility to lead the party as much as it is his absolute honor to be the head of government.

“I only have the right to nominate again,” the PM said.

Meanwhile, according to the reform the nine ministries are Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Ministry of Education and Skills Development, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment, and Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

The Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs (MoHCA) has changed to Ministry of Home Affairs. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forest (MoAF) is renamed as Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock. The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has been bifurcated from MoAF.

The Ministry of Economic Affair (MoEA), Ministry of Information and Technology (MoIC) and Ministry of Labor and Human settlement (MoLHR) had been merged together to form the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment.

The Ministry of Work and Human settlement (MoWHS) is remained as Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

Similarly, the Ministry of Foreign Affair has renamed as Ministry of foreign and external trade and the ministry of education is renamed as Ministry of Education and skill development.

According to reform the unchanged minister is only minister of health and ministry of finance.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu