𝗙𝗖𝗕𝗟 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗡𝘂 𝟲.𝟰𝟳𝗺𝗻 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀

𝐀𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟏𝟖𝟔.𝟑𝟒𝐌𝐓 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤

After the government began to import green chillies in the country, the Food Corporation of Bhutan Limited (FCBL) imported around 186.34MT (Metric Tons) of green chillies from Falakata, India.

The government has spent around Nu 6.47mn to import green chillies in the country and the FCBL brings the chillies into the country through Phuentsholing, Gelephu and Samdrup Jongkhar.

According to the FCBL’s auction yard in Phuentsholing, chillies were distributed in 19 dzongkhags and around 109.95MT of green chillies worth Nu 3.62mn have been distributed to Thimphu, Haa, Paro, Wangdi and Gasa.

Around 31.9MT of green chillies worth Nu1mn has been distributed to Chhukha and Samtseand 22 MT worth Nu 0.9mn to dzongkhags including Bumthang, Trongsa, Zhemgang, Tsirang, Sarpang and Dagana.

In addition, 21.59MT of green chillies worth Nu 0.8mn were distributed to Lhuentse, Mongar, Trashiyangtse, Trashigang, Pemagatshel and Samdrup Jongkhar as of Thursday this week.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests (MoAF), the ministry will initiate the time bound import for three months until March this year to ensure availability and curb illegal import of green chillies.

The FCBL distributed 128.82 MT of the spice to the consumers on the first day and will import around 350MT of green chillies every month until March to meet the local demand.

MoAF’s Minister Yeshey Penjor said that the interim measure comes after the Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority (BAFRA) tested some of the batches of chillies recently and found the chemical content within permissible limit; meaning safe for consumption.

However, the BAFRA will continue testing all the incoming chillies based on which the import will be considered.

According to Lyonpo Yeshey Penjor, the government is importing green chillies for the common interest of the consumers; meaning that the price hoarding is not there in the government imported chillies. The in-country winter chilli production meets only about 20% of the total consumers’ requirement.

Meanwhile, the agriculture ministry in consultation with the FCBL will sell the chillies at the rates varying from Nu 61 to Nu 75 per kilogram.

“The price will depend on the transportation costs across the dzongkhags. The relevant government agencies will monitor the price in the market,” the Agriculture Minister said.

Kinley Yonten from Thimphu

