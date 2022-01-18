𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐦
A 36-year-old married woman from Lhuentse, who after having consensual sexual intercourse in Toepisa gewog in Punakha in November reported to the police that she was raped, has been convicted for one month and two days by the Punakha district court on January 3.

The convict was charged for reporting false information by the Punakha police.

According to the Penal Code of Bhutan, a person shall be guilty of the offense of reporting false information if he or she knowingly reports false information to a lawful authority with the intent to deceive that authority.

The person could be sentenced to a term of imprisonment, a minimum of which shall be one month and a maximum of which shall be less than one year.

The convict had complained to the Punkha police that she was raped by a group of men at her place and she could only identify one among them as Dorji, her husband’s brother-in-law (Husband’s sister’s husband).

According to the convict, in the absence of the convict’s husband, who had then gone to his village in Wangduephodrang, Dorji had come to her place and prior to that he had called her and informed her about his coming.

However, when Dorji was summoned to the police station, it was found that they had sexual intercourse which was consensual. They confessed to having an extramarital affair.

The convict in her statement to police stated that after the sexual intercourse, Dorji wanted to continue for the second time, but then she walked away from the house. When the woman did not return, Dorji left the house.

Meanwhile, the woman had called the police and lodged a complaint against Dorji.

Chencho Dema from Thimphu

