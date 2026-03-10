𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞: 𝐏𝐡𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤-𝐈𝐧 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐭

Winter has settled over Phuentsholing with an unusual quiet — the kind that hotel managers say feels heavier than the season itself. In Bhutan’s commercial gateway, corridors that once buzzed with regional tourists are noticeably calmer. Yet the city’s hospitality sector is not standing still. Instead, it is surviving — and in many cases, sustained — by a steady stream of Bhutanese walk-in guests escaping the cold, shopping, or taking short seasonal breaks.

Phuentsholing’s hotels traditionally ride on cross-border tourism, particularly visitors flowing through neighbouring Jaigaon. During peak periods, Indian travelers dominate room bookings, filling hotels to capacity. Winter, however, flips that dynamic. This year’s slowdown has been sharp enough that hoteliers openly describe the period as a test of endurance.

A reservation staff member at three-star Park Hotel summed up the seasonal reality: “This is a seasonal trend when tourists do not visit Bhutan much. Nonetheless, we have walk-in visitors coming to the town and neighbouring Jaigaon for shopping.” Those spontaneous bookings — families traveling south for warmer weather or late-winter shopping — are now the lifeline keeping occupancy ticking over.

The seasonal migration is driven by geography as much as economics. While higher regions like Thimphu, Paro, Haa Valley, and Bumthang experience freezing mornings, Phuentsholing offers sunshine, accessible markets, and discounted hotel rates. For budget-conscious Bhutanese travelers, winter becomes an opportunity — quieter streets, relaxed shopping, and affordable stays.

Front desk workers say this domestic movement is preventing a deeper slump. Tshewang Dema from Hotel Bhutan Home noted the contrast bluntly: “Indian arrivals remain quite low, but Bhutanese guests continue to migrate to or visit Phuentsholing.” That steady internal flow, she explained, provides crucial relief during months when foreign footfall dips.

Juranti Ghalley of Khamsum Phuentsholing echoed the sentiment, pointing to pricing strategies aimed at attracting domestic travelers. “Winter is the off-season for Indian tourists. Hotels are therefore offering winter discounts to attract Bhutanese guests,” she said. Across the city, promotional packages and flexible bookings are becoming survival tools rather than marketing luxuries.

Still, winter exposes structural pressures. Newly opened establishments are feeling the strain most acutely. Sonam Dorji, reservation manager of Gaki Hotel in the Amochhu area, did not mince words about the challenge: “Business flow has been inconsistent, and we are facing difficulties even in managing staff salaries, let alone meeting EMI obligations.” Over recent weeks, the hotel has depended largely on conference groups and occasional agent bookings. “We remain hopeful that the situation will improve with time and increased visibility,” he added.

Not every property is struggling

equally. Some hotels report a more

balanced mix of Bhutanese and

Indian guests, suggesting that

location, brand familiarity, and customer loyalty still matter.

The manager of Zimsa Hotel highlighted a domestic seasonal spike: “Occupancy in January and February months is quite good due to Bhutanese walking guests who have come for shopping. We don’t receive any Indian tourist like before. If government decrease the SDF and make 72 hours stay in southern Bhutan then business may go well. Otherwise we are planning to quit the business with heavy losses during summer.”

The broader tourism cycle explains part of the pressure. Winter is historically an off-peak period, alongside the monsoon months, when visitor flows dip nationwide. For Phuentsholing — a gateway city deeply tied to regional travel — the slowdown hits harder. Recent tourism figures show the city remains one of Bhutan’s busiest entry points, yet arrivals have softened compared to previous years, underscoring how seasonal volatility ripples through the hospitality sector.

For now, resilience defines Phuentsholing’s hospitality scene. Discounted packages, domestic marketing, and conference hosting are helping hotels bridge the lean months. More importantly, Bhutanese travelers — families escaping the cold, parents shopping for school needs, and spontaneous weekend visitors — are keeping doors open.

Sangay Rabten

From Thimphu