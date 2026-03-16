𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐠𝐬 – 𝐂𝐂𝐀𝐀 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (CCAA) has launched a detailed study on how the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) is affecting retail prices in Bhutan, while continuing its consumer protection work through complaint resolution and market surveillance.

According to the Authority, the aim is to determine whether the transition to the new tax regime is benefiting consumers through lower prices or whether the reductions are being absorbed within the supply chain.

Bhutan introduced the comprehensive GST system in January 2026, replacing the previous indirect tax structure with a unified taxation framework designed to simplify the tax system, improve efficiency, and eliminate cascading taxes. While this is generally expected to reduce overall tax burdens in certain sectors, regulators caution that tax policy changes do not automatically lead to lower retail prices for consumers.

To understand the real impact of the reform, the CCAA conducted a comparative price study examining retail prices of essential commodities before and after the GST rollout. This compared prices recorded in December 2025, prior to GST implementation, with those observed in February 2026.

It tracked price movements across multiple product categories and districts, enabling regulators to analyze whether any tax reductions were reflected in consumer prices.

“The central question is whether tax reductions are reflected in lower retail prices or retained within the supply chain,” the authority stated in its update.

The study also assessed price volatility across different commodities and examined variations among districts. Such regional analysis is expected to provide policymakers with insights into how price transmission differs across markets in Bhutan.

Building on this preliminary assessment, the CCAA has also launched a follow-up investigation focusing on two key areas that have attracted public attention since GST implementation.

The first area examines how GST may be influencing pricing in the service sector, where price structures and cost components often differ significantly from those in goods markets.

The second area focuses on the phenomenon of price rigidity—situations in which retail prices remain unchanged even when underlying costs decline.

The CCAA received 14 consumer complaints during the reporting period. Seven of these cases were resolved by the end of the month, while the remaining complaints are still under investigation. The resolved cases resulted in refunds totaling Nu 181,000 to two consumers, demonstrating the tangible benefits of filing formal complaints when disputes arise between businesses and consumers.

In addition, the authority’s Internal Redressal Committee imposed a Nu 30,000 penalty on a business found to have engaged in unethical trade practices.

Officials said such enforcement actions are important in maintaining trust between consumers and businesses.

“Markets function effectively only when consumers trust the system,” the authority stated. “That trust is built through consistent investigation, fair enforcement and ensuring that consumers receive meaningful redress.”

Of the complaints received in February, ten were individual grievances in which consumers sought remedies such as refunds, product replacements, or corrective actions from businesses they believed had treated them unfairly. The remaining four complaints related to broader concerns regarding trade practices that could affect the general public.

The authority noted that most cases were resolved through mediation, advisory interventions, and voluntary corrective actions by businesses.

At the same time, the CCAA expanded its on-the-ground enforcement activities by conducting market inspections in two eastern districts.

Inspection teams visited a total of 259 businesses in Monggar and Lhuentse to assess compliance with consumer protection regulations.

In Mongar Dzongkhag, inspectors examined 224 business establishments, while another 35 businesses were inspected in Lhuentse Dzongkhag.

Authorities found six businesses in violation of these requirements. The breaches included failure to issue receipts, absence of price displays, and malfunctioning fuel dispensing nozzles.

Corrective actions were implemented immediately in all identified cases.

In addition to standard regulatory compliance checks, inspectors evaluated qualitative aspects of the consumer experience.

“These factors may not always be visible to consumers at first glance, but they significantly shape the quality of the marketplace,” the authority noted.

The findings and recommendations from the inspection exercise will be implemented progressively, with a comprehensive surveillance report expected to be released through the authority’s official channels.

Tashi Namgyal

From Thimphu