𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐬

The country’s tourism recovery is gathering pace. In February, 2026 Bhutan welcomed 9,539 visitors, nearly 4,000 more than in the same month a year earlier—another sign that global travellers are rediscovering one of the world’s most carefully managed destinations.

The increase suggests that Bhutan’s tourism model—famously built on the principle of high value, low volume—is regaining traction after the disruption of the pandemic years and the cautious reopening that followed.

February’s arrivals were almost evenly split between two markets that increasingly define Bhutan’s tourism landscape. About 4,830 visitors came from India, while 4,709 arrived from countries further afield. The balance illustrates a dual structure: nearby India provides steady regional traffic, while long-haul travellers sustain the kingdom’s premium tourism segment.

Geography plays an obvious role. India’s proximity, cultural ties and relatively easy border access make it Bhutan’s largest tourism market by a wide margin. Yet visitors from distant countries often stay longer and spend more, making them particularly valuable in a system designed to maximise economic returns while limiting environmental pressure.

That difference shows up clearly in travel patterns. Indian tourists stayed for an average of four days, while visitors from other countries remained roughly five days. In a sector where accommodation, guides and transport form the backbone of spending, even a modest increase in the length of stay can significantly raise tourism revenues.

The composition of Bhutan’s visitor markets also reveals the country’s widening global reach. India remains dominant, but travellers increasingly arrive from far beyond South Asia. China and the United States feature prominently among overseas markets, followed by countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan and Singapore. Smaller flows from Vietnam, Taiwan and Bangladesh add further diversity.

For a country that deliberately limits mass tourism, such variety is notable. Bhutan’s appeal lies less in beach resorts or large-scale attractions than in a carefully curated blend of culture, landscape and exclusivity.

The country’s approach to tourism—built around sustainability, environmental protection and cultural preservation—has long distinguished it from many destinations in the region. Visitors must pay a daily sustainable development fee and typically travel through licensed tour operators, ensuring that tourism revenues circulate through local businesses and communities.

The recent rebound suggests that this model, though sometimes criticised as restrictive, still resonates with travellers seeking distinctive experiences rather than conventional mass tourism.

Seasonality also plays a large role in Bhutan’s tourism cycle. Visitor numbers tend to rise sharply during the spring months from March to May and again during the autumn season between September and November, when weather conditions are favourable and the country hosts a series of vibrant religious festivals.

Data from last year illustrates the pattern. In 2025, arrivals climbed steadily from about 4,951 in January to 5,761 in February, before surging to 17,742 in March. The spring peak followed quickly, with 28,674 visitors in April and nearly 30,000 in May.

Numbers then dipped during the monsoon months—falling to 13,671 in June and dropping further to 4,851 in July—before recovering as autumn approached. Tourism rebounded to 20,251 arrivals in September, followed by 28,037 in October and 24,412 in November, before closing the year with more than 21,000 visitors in December.

The start of 2026 suggests a stronger baseline than the previous year. January recorded 10,627 visitors, followed by February’s 9,539 arrivals—both comfortably above the levels seen in early 2025.

Entry routes offer another glimpse into how travellers reach the kingdom.

Most international visitors arrive through Paro International Airport, Bhutan’s only international airport. In February it handled 5,066 arrivals, confirming its role as the country’s primary gateway for long-haul travellers from Europe, North America and other distant markets.

The land border at Phuentsholing remains the second busiest entry point, with 4,337 visitors entering through the southern town. This crossing facilitates much of the tourism traffic from India, reflecting the strong cross-border movement between the two neighbours.Other entry points play smaller roles. Arrivals through Gelephu, Samdrup Jongkhar and Samtse accounted for only modest numbers in February, underscoring how heavily Bhutan’s tourism infrastructure is concentrated around a few gateways.

Despite its modest scale, tourism carries outsized importance for Bhutan’s economy. The sector generates foreign exchange and supports a wide network of livelihoods—from hotels and guides to transport operators, artisans and rural communities that host cultural and eco-tourism activities.

For policymakers, the challenge is not merely increasing visitor numbers but maintaining the delicate balance between growth and preservation. Bhutan’s landscapes and cultural heritage form the very basis of its tourism appeal, and overcrowding could undermine both.

So far, the recovery appears to be following the country’s carefully managed path: gradual, controlled and tilted towards quality rather than quantity.

With the spring travel season approaching—traditionally one of the busiest periods for festivals, trekking and mountain views—the next few months will reveal whether Bhutan’s measured approach to tourism can continue to deliver both visitors and sustainability in equal measure

Sherab Dorji

From Thimphu