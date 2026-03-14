𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐈𝐬 𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧’𝐬 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐉𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐥—𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐈𝐭

Few countries have built a tourism model as distinctive as Bhutan’s. Long before “sustainable tourism” became a fashionable slogan in global travel marketing, Bhutan had already embedded it into policy through the high-value, low-volume approach.

Today, tourism remains one of Bhutan’s most important economic pillars. It supports thousands of jobs—from hotel staff and tour guides to drivers, artisans and farmers supplying produce to the hospitality sector. Its reach extends far beyond the obvious. A single tourist journey through Bhutan touches airlines, transport operators, handicraft producers, cultural performers, restaurants and rural homestays.

That is why the revival of the sector after the pandemic has been so crucial.

Since then, the Department of Tourism (DoT) and tourism stakeholders have worked relentlessly to bring visitors back. Marketing campaigns have been intensified, policies refined and international partnerships strengthened. The effort has helped the sector regain momentum after one of the most difficult periods in its history.

But the revival of tourism cannot rest on the shoulders of one agency alone.

Tourism, perhaps more than any other industry, is a collective enterprise. Every visitor’s experience is shaped not only by the tour operator who arranges the trip but by the taxi driver who greets them, the hotel that hosts them, the restaurant that serves them and the community that welcomes them. In other words, the success of tourism depends on an entire ecosystem of stakeholders.

Bhutan’s unique tourism model offers extraordinary advantages—but also demands a higher standard of responsibility. Visitors who choose Bhutan often do so precisely because they expect authenticity, environmental stewardship and meaningful cultural experiences. Such expectations create both opportunity and obligation.

For those in the service industry—hotels, restaurants and tour operators—the challenge is maintaining quality. Bhutan’s tourism model is built on the promise of premium experiences. That promise must be matched by professionalism, reliable services and attention to detail.

Visitors who travel halfway around the world to experience Bhutan expect not only beautiful landscapes but also efficient logistics, knowledgeable guides and hospitality that reflects the country’s reputation for warmth and sincerity.

Communities, too, have a vital role. Many of Bhutan’s most memorable tourism experiences occur outside urban centres: in remote villages, cultural festivals and trekking routes through fragile mountain ecosystems. Local communities are therefore not merely hosts but custodians of the cultural and natural assets that attract visitors in the first place.

Community engagement can determine whether tourism enriches local livelihoods or creates tension. Responsible waste management, preservation of cultural sites and genuine hospitality all contribute to shaping how visitors perceive the country.

Local governments must also play their part. Tourism infrastructure—roads, sanitation, signage, public amenities and safety—often falls within the purview of local administrations. Poor infrastructure or weak regulation can quickly erode the quality of visitor experiences, regardless of how well private operators perform.

Another critical factor is environmental stewardship. Bhutan has long promoted itself as a global leader in conservation. But the growth of tourism inevitably brings environmental pressures: waste generation, increased traffic and strain on fragile ecosystems. Maintaining Bhutan’s environmental reputation will require vigilant management not only by authorities but by businesses and communities alike.

Finally, Bhutanese society itself must remain conscious of the intangible elements that make the country special. The quiet dignity of monasteries, the vibrancy of festivals and the authenticity of daily life are not manufactured attractions. They are living traditions that must be respected and preserved.

Tourism thrives when it celebrates culture without commodifying it. As visitor numbers gradually rise again, Bhutan stands at an important moment. The foundations of the tourism sector remain strong, and the country’s unique brand continues to attract global interest. But sustaining that success will require collective effort.

The Department of Tourism can set policies and promote the country abroad. But the real experience of Bhutan unfolds on the ground—in hotels, villages, trekking routes and city streets.

If tourism is indeed one of Bhutan’s crown jewels, protecting and polishing it must be everyone’s responsibility.