PandoraBiz.Com s𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞s dropped by 𝟏-2%
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬
ཚོང་ལཱ་ཆུང་བའི་མ་དངུལ་རྒྱབ་སྐྱོར་ལས་ ཚོང་ལཱའི་རེ་འདོད་ཅན་གྱི་ཨམ་སྲུ་ཚུ་ལུ་ ཕན་ཐོགས་ཡོདཔ།
The importance of informal marketing agents
Trending Now

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬

𝑷𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒄𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒊𝒈𝒏 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒊𝒈𝒏 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅, 𝒂𝒄𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑨𝒄𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝑩𝒉𝒖𝒕𝒂𝒏

According to the Election Act of Bhutan, political parties and aspiring parties can campaign only during the campaign period. However, politicians go for their constituency visits, cultural festivals in their constituencies, and other functions. And most people ask one question, “How can anyone guarantee that parties and politicians do not campaign during the above-mentioned visits?”

The general secretary (GS) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kuenga Tashi, said it is the primary duty of elected members of the parliament (MPs) to stay connected with the people of their constituencies; to listen to their needs and assess the development activities.

He said that the party is not sure if constituency visits constitute a campaign. However, the GS said that the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB) must have established clear parameters on it – what should not be done during the visits.

In the words of the GS of Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) Phurba, people fail to differentiate between constituency visits and campaigns. “Constituency visit should not be understood as the campaign,” he said.

Phurba said that during campaigns, parties make pledges, and inform people about their manifesto related to the forthcoming elections. He said that nothing is pledged by the serving MPs during the constituency visit and the visit is their duty as elected representatives of the people.

Meanwhile, Vice President of the newly registered political party, Druk Thuendrel Tshogpa’s (DTT) Chenga Dorji (Ph.D.) said that the party has no say on this matter. He said that the serving MPs may or may not be campaigning. Chenga Dorji said, “The members may not be campaigning. Even if they do so there is nothing that can be done.”

Dr (Ph.D.) Passang Dorji, Spokesperson of Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT) said it is the mandate of serving MPs to visit their constituencies from time to time.

“The claim that they are campaigning during their constituency visits needs to be verified to see how the constituency visits could border on election campaigning. Constituency visits are mandated by the constitution, while the election campaigning period is determined by the Election Commission of Bhutan. The two are different in intent and form,” he said.

However, political observers in the capital and rural Bhutan say that despite the definition of a campaign, and differences in intent and form, what primarily happens and the desired outcome of a party or candidate is asking for support from people.

“It would be hilarious to even think that parties or politicians will not ask the people for their support. They will definitely not do it in public, but it will happen inside houses. I can say that there would not have been a single politician who has not done this,” senior media personnel said.

According to a private employee, Tandi Wangchuk, new parties and candidates lose on this front. “Political parties, especially the ruling and the opposition can go for their constituency visits. However, new parties and aspiring politicians cannot, until the ECB permits them. It is a big disadvantage for them,” he said, adding that the new parties will have to put in the extra effort.

“The President of DTT had mentioned in the media that recognition of the party is one challenge they face and it is because of the above reason,” he said.

A taxi driver had the same to say. “Some politicians indulge in playing archery when they are on visits. They sponsor the refreshments and using the ‘crude’ Bhutanese humour, they say directly and indirectly that we have to vote for them. There are no banners or pictures of politicians, but I do not think that only meetings, with banners hung are campaigns. The process of anyone trying to garner the support of others is a campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials from the ECB said that if such things do happen, there should be sufficient evidence provided, without which action cannot be taken.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

Post Views: 56
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
September 2022
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top